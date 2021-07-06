5 Genshin Impact characters who went from unpopular to fan favorites

Most Genshin Impact characters would be considered fan favorites today, but it did take some characters longer to be appreciated.

Fan-favorite characters are those that Genshin Impact fans love. Some obvious examples like Lisa and Amber are popular given their designs, personalities, and role in the storyline. Other characters like Zhongli (after his buff) and Eula became fan favorites due to how powerful they were.

In the case of the five characters below, it took a while for some Genshin Impact fans to start to appreciate them. Unsurprisingly, these characters were available near Genshin Impact's launch, which made them overlooked by numerous other good options.

Five Genshin Impact characters who become fan favorites over time

#5 - Qiqi

Qiqi, when summoned (Image via miHoYo)

Some characters are infamous for being an undesirable five-star unit. Qiqi isn't a bad unit per se, but her tendency to show up instead of the player's preferred five-star character on a banner can get on some players' nerves.

Her child-like design is also offputting to many players. It doesn't help that her kit isn't the most impressive on paper, as it's mainly catered toward healing.

Still, some Genshin Impact fans have grown to appreciate her sub-DPS and support capabilities, as well as her ability to find local specialties in Liyue.

#4 - Beidou

Beidou will likely be more popular in the future as well (Image via Genshin Impact)

Characters with fairly unorthodox fighting styles tend to alienate some players. Beidou isn't a bad character, but her defensive style can be seen as inefficient at times, especially since Genshin Impact was much easier back in the day.

Likewise, her role in the story was minimal. Although Inazuma isn't out yet, her role there will likely endear herself to more Genshin Impact players.

As of now, many players have come to appreciate the uniqueness Beidou offers.

#3 - Ningguang

Ningguang is better than what most people gave her credit for back then (Image via Pinterest)

Ningguang sometimes suffers from having an awkward shield that isn't guaranteed to protect the team. It's the largest shield in Genshin Impact, but it's stuck in just one way when it's activated.

More people also came to realize how surprisingly capable she was when it came to her DPS. She's not a first draft pick by any means, but it was still a lot higher than one would think for a unit of her skillset.

On a similar note to the previous entry, some Genshin Impact fans love the dynamic between Beidou and Ningguang, often shipping the two together.

#2 - Xingqiu

Xingqiu is now considered one of the best characters around (Image via miHoYo)

Xingqiu was an underrated character back in the day. By comparison, many Genshin Impact players know how good he is now, often considering him to be one of the best support units around.

Likewise, his personality and design didn't make him stand out compared to Genshin Impact's colorful cast. Still, his use in combat is simply sublime and is a good enough reason to make him a fan favorite.

#1 - Sucrose

Sucrose was criminally underrated back then (Image via miHoYo)

An introverted character like Sucrose didn't stand out when other fan favorites like Lisa got all of the attention. However, unlike Lisa, Sucrose is actually very good in combat.

It's especially nice that Sucrose is a four-star character, which means most Genshin Impact players will have at least one copy of her. Compared to similar options like Venti and Kazuha, Sucrose's better availability makes her easier to experiment with for most players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

