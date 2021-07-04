Genshin Impact Developers Discussion summary: Commission region, teleport furnishings, gardening, and more details

The recent Developers Discussion has a lot of interesting info on some upcoming updates to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact developers answered seven pivotal questions in the latest Developers Discussion: teleport furnishings, the ability to choose one's Commission region, gardening, and a few other details were the main focus of this Developers Discussion.

All of these details give a good insight as to what will be in store for Genshin Impact players in the future. They're not groundbreaking by any means, but these minor changes will be well-liked by Genshin Impact players nonetheless.

Genshin Impact Developers Discussion summary

June 30th's Developers Letter is quite interesting (Image via HoYoLAB)

The Developers Discussion starts off cheeky by saying that Paimon had a chat with the developers. Four out of the seven questions were related to the Serenitea Pot, with the remaining three being about completely different topics.

Serenitea Pot questions

Teleporting between islands in the Serenitea Pot is going to be easier in the future (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first question asks the developers if players could teleport between the different isles in the realms, to which the developers claimed that it can happen in the future.

By crafting the "Sub-Space Waypoint" through the Realm Depot, Travelers will be able to teleport where they'd please in their realm.

It's not specified if these Waypoints are permanent or not. The next question is about whether Paimon can be seen in the Serenitea Pot, to which the developers replied that it could happen in a future version.

The third question related to the Serenitea Pot is about gardening, which is a feature that has been leaked by Genshin Impact leakers before. The developers just state that they are working on it, so players should wait to see it in action in a future livestream.

Finally, there's a question about having a higher load limit in the Serenitea Pot. The developers claim that future optimizations will be made, including less loading issues as furnishings are being repeated several times.

The other questions

Players can choose their own Commission regions soon (Image via miHoYo)

One of the more interesting questions was about Commission regions. The developers responded by stating that players can choose their preferred region in a future update.

Once a player chooses their region, the Commissions will be updated accordingly from that day onwards.

There will also be more emoji packs, with two to six emojis coming from "Paimon's Paintings." Adding more emojis is on the developer's to-do list.

Sucrose does not synergize with Kazuha like players would've liked (Image via miHoYo)

The final answer to the last question is by far the longest one. It's about an interaction between Kazuha and Sucrose's Elemental Mastery bonus.

It goes into the technical aspects of how stat bonuses work and why the current gameplay is flourishing.

The main gist of it is that Genshin Impact developers want to avoid stacking stats infinitely. There are only a few exceptions to this, but they do so by increasing a party member's stats by a defined value (aka not a percentage).

These are all of the questions in the recent Developer's Discussion summarized. The main section that was summarized was the last part about Kazuha and Sucrose, as that answer was a giant block of text in the original version.

