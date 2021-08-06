Genshin Impact "The Gourmet Supremos: On the Road" quest guide

The Gourmet Supremos World Quest in Inazuma arrived in Genshin Impact with the 2.0 update. A trio comprising Xudong, Julie and Parvaneh wants to try some food items but has no clue about their recipes. Hence, they need the traveler's help in making these delicious food items.

Here's a quick guide to completing this short quest and availing the free exploration rewards.

It is worth noting that the quest has multiple parts, and it can assist in even getting some secret achievements.

A guide to completing The Gourmet Supremos: On the Road quest in Genshin Impact

The Gourmet Supremos, Assemble! quest

The Gourmet Supremos, Assemble! is the first quest in the series. You can teleport to Konda Village and visit a nearby island to find the trio. They will ask the traveler to collect some Sakura Blooms.

Teleport to Konda Village in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sakura Blooms are present inside an adjoining rift that can be entered by summoning an Electrogranum. Submit the Sakura Bloom to the Gourmet Supremos and move to the next part.

The Gourmet Supremos: Of Shrines and Sakura quest

This is the easiest quest in the series, as you simply need to reach the Grand Narukami Shrine and talk to the sacred Sakura.

Completing this will grant 20 Primogems.

Find the Gourmet Supremos in Kujou Encampment

To activate the third quest in the series, teleport to Kujou Encampment and go toward the beach. Look for the World Quest sign on the map to get a better hint of the NPCs' locations.

This time, you need to catch a Sakura crab from the shore and give it to Xudong. This will unlock the Crab Roe Kourayaki recipe as well.

The Gourmet Supremos: The Deep Divers quest

For the fourth part, teleport to Serpent's Head (near the domain). Climb the domain walls and follow the World Quest mark.

You will find a hole in the ground that can be entered after summoning an Electrogranum. Xudong will ask the traveler for some Fresh Seagrass, which is located underneath the cave.

Complete the puzzle by using any geo character, and pick the Fresh Seagress thereafter. Submit the ingredient to Xudong to have a nice meal and get 20 Primogems.

Where to find the ingredients for The Gourmet Supremos quest in Genshin Impact

In the last part of this quest, Xudong expects the traveler to visit Chinju Forest and find some delicious ingredients there. To find the trio, just teleport to Inazuma city and climb the stairs near the Waypoint.

Teleport to Inazuma City in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Chinju Forest, players will meet a retired Samurai who leaves after a short discussion. In the same location, they can find three ingredients and report to the the Gourmet Supremos.

Xudong then cooks a delicious jewelry soup for the traveler and promises to make something better on their next meeting.

With this guide, players can easily complete The Gourmet Supremos quest and get their hands on Primogems as well as some new food recipes. Quests in Inazuma have certainly troubled Genshin Impact fans a good deal, but the game compensates for it by giving great rewards.

Edited by Sabine Algur