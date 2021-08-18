Genshin Impact Phantom Flow event: Release date, eligibility, and more details revealed

Genshin Impact recently announced a new upcoming event, 'Phantom Flow,' on their social platforms. In the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream, miHoYo revealed many events, one of which was 'Phantom Flow.' It is an event where Travelers engage in a tournament and fight multiple enemies with different difficulty choices. By participating in this event, players will have an opportunity to obtain Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and other rewards.

This article will cover the Phantom Flow event's release date, how to participate, and the rewards given.

Phantom Flow event details in Genshin Impact

The Phantom Flow event will be playable from August 20 at 10:00 am (Server Time) and will be available for ten days.

Genshin Impact players may participate in the Phantom Flow event after completing all three requirements.

Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the Archon Quest 'Ritou Escape Plan' Complete the World Quest 'Chisato's Letter'

Only by achieving all the qualifications above can players enter the event.

Phantom Flow gameplay details

Shousen, the master of Inazuma's Shinryuu, offers to help the Traveler initiate an imaginary, no-holds-barred fighting tournament, with a chance to win rewards for it.



— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 18, 2021

Genshin Impact mentioned an NPC called Shousen, a master of Inazuma's Shinyuu, in their tweets. This leads gamers to believe they need to interact with Shousen to start the Phantom Flow event.

Seven challenges in Phantom Flow event (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new challenge will be unlocked each day of the Phantom Flow event in Genshin Impact. There will be at least seven challenges.

Electrograna's Triumph Sphere-Way to Heaven No Bars Can Hold Me Mister Connected They Call It "Ironskin" Wavebreaker The Elephant Versus the Whale

Each challenge will have a 'Shoden' and an 'Okuden' mode. Shoden Mode is divided into three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard and Extreme. Completing it at a higher difficulty level will automatically finish the lower levels. However, Okuden Mode is only accessible after completing the Shoden Mode's Extreme difficulty.

Travelers engaging in the first challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each challenge has three completion criteria. In addition, each challenge has its own set of Shinryuu Mechanics. New players need to note that changing the World Level during the Phantom Flow event does not affect the level of enemies in the challenge or the challenge difficulty.

Rewards for Phantom Flow event

Primogems can be seen as a reward for the first challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Phantom Flow event may provide a total of 420 Primogems, similar to other events in Genshin Impact. Challenge 1 will gift 60 Primogems to players upon completing the normal difficulty.

Aside from the Phantom Flow event, miHoYo will also broadcast a livestream for the 2.1 updates on the same day. Thus, Genshin Impact fans will get two fantastic events in one day that both can provide Primogems for them.

