How to get 'They Shall Not Grow Old' hidden achievement in Genshin Impact

Most Genshin Impact players love to collect achievements no matter how short and simple the quest is. After the Inazuma update in Genshin Impact version 2.0, more than 60 hidden achievements were added. Most of the achievements gift players with 5 Primogems and some provide 10 Primogems.

'They Shall Not Grow Old' is one of the short hidden tasks in Genshin Impact. Players need to offer six flowers to six tombs all around Inazuma.

Guide to complete 'They Shall Not Grow Old' in Genshin Impact

Dendrobium, a local specialty in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 'They Shall Not Grow Old' achievement requires Genshin Impact players to collect six Dendrobium. Then, the flowers collected need to be offered to six simple tombs in Inazuma. There is one location in Inazuma where you can collect more than 20 Dendrobium at a time.

Location of 26 Dendrobium on the map (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Dendrobium on plain sight in Nazuchi Beach (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nazuchi Beach in Yashiori Island has the most Dendrobium in Genshin Impact. You may teleport to the Teleport Waypoint of Nazuchi Beach and stroll around the area to farm the Dendrobium.

All six tombs' location

Once you have collected six Dendrobium, you need to visit six simple tombs scattered in Inazuma and offer one Dendrobium to each grave.

Simple Tomb 1

The first simple tomb on a small cliff (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the first simple tomb on the map (Image via HDRsaputra, Youtube)

Head directly to the beach southwest of Teleport Waypoint. Then, interact with the simple tomb and submit a Dendrobium.

Simple Tomb 2

The second simple tomb southwest of Higi Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the second simple tomb on the map (Image via HDRsaputra, Youtube)

The next tomb is located southwest of Higi Village. From the Statue of the Seven, walk through Higi Village and head to the location above. The tomb is hidden behind a bush and a tree.

Simple Tomb 3

Location of the third simple tomb west of Fort Fujitou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the third simple tomb on the map (Image via HDRsaputra, Youtube)

The third simple tomb is near the Teleport Waypoint in Fort Fujitou. Head southeast until you see the tomb in front of the remaining skeleton.

Simple Tomb 4

The fourth simple tomb near Maguu Kenki in Serpent's Head (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the fourth simple tomb on the map (Image via HDRsaputra, Youtube)

Go to Serpent's Head Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact, walk a little to the south and jump down. The tomb is hidden behind a bush.

Simple Tomb 5

The fifth simple tomb southwest of Jakotsu Mine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the fifth simple tomb on the map (Image via HDRsaputra, Youtube)

You can find the fifth tomb on an island southwest of Jakotsu Mine. Teleport to Serpent's Head southeast waypoint and glide to the island. To reach the location faster, use the gadget Red Feather Fan to increase the Gliding Movement Speed by 30% for 30 seconds. This item can be obtained from Inazuma Reputation Reward Level 5 in Genshin Impact.

Simple Tomb 6

The last simple tomb under Serpent's Head (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the last simple tomb on the map (Image via HDRsaputra, Youtube)

The last simple tomb requires you to solve a puzzle. From the Teleport Waypoint in Serpent's Head, glide northwest towards the skeleton. Then, jump into the locked underground room until you see a switch surrounding another locked gate.

Interact with the correct order of the switch to open the gate (Image via Genshin Impact)

You must interact with the switches in the correct order to open the gate and access the lower floor. Follow the order in the image above to solve the puzzle.

Once you jump down to the lower floor, you will find Kairagi: Dancing Thunder watching over the grave. It would be best if you defeat him before interacting with the tomb and offering a flower.

After interacting with the last tomb, you will complete the achievement 'They Shall Not Grow Old' and gain 5 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

