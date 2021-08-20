Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream start time in UTC, EST, CEST, IST and other timezones

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be having its reveal livestream on August 20, and fans will definitely want to tune in to see all of the new additions coming to the game.

This update will bring new characters, quests and more, and much of it will be shown in this new livestream. Fans from across the world are already excited to get an early look at the newest additions to Genshin Impact, and they can get the proper time conversions here.

Here's the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream start times for each timezone.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Livestream timezones revealed

The special preview program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 08/20/2021 at 09:00 (UTC-4)!

Be there or be square!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NVEN7ZpBvM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 18, 2021

Genshin Impact has revealed that its 2.1 livestream will be taking place on August 20 at 9:00 AM (UTC-4). Fans will be able to tune into this livestream to see all the new content coming into the game and get some reward codes for free Primogems.

Missing out on Genshin Impact livestreams is definitely not wise as these codes provide tons of extra Primogems, and an early look at new characters and quests is a lot of fun as well.

Here's the timezone conversion so players won't miss out:

The livestream will begin at 9:00 AM for players in EST. The livestream will begin at 6:00 AM for players in PST. The livestream will begin at 3:00 PM for players in CEST. The livestream will begin at 6:30 PM for players in IST. The livestream will begin at 2:00 PM for players in BST. The livestream will begin at 9:00 PM for players in CST.

What to expect in Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream

#SangonomiyaKokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom



Hibernating Homebody Strategist



The Divine Priestess and supreme leader of Watatsumi Island

Many believe Sangonomiya Kokomi to be an enigmatic, shrewd leader. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/id2LeR6lVT — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 will introduce three new 5-star characters, new featured weapons and tons of events for players to take part in.

There will also likely be hints towards the upcoming anniversary event as it will also take place during the 2.1 update. Fans can look forward to new information about characters like Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and even Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

The new banners will likely be revealed and information about the future story will also be divulged, giving players a sneak peek into the inner workings of Inazuma.

It's unknown who the guest stars will be during this update livestream but considering Genshin Impact's 1st anniversary is coming up soon, fans may expect a pretty big celebration.

With the livestream only a few hours away, the wait won't be much longer until the Genshin Impact 2.1 update livestream begins.

