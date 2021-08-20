How to redeem Genshin Impact codes today (August 20th, 2021) to get Free Primogems

Genshin Impact's live showcase for 2.1 is here. This update will be a follow-up to the main archon quest in Inazuma alongside the addition of two new regions and the conclusion of the questline.

The update is scheduled to be online in exactly ten days with the end of the ongoing Yoimiya banner. This will also come alongside two new characters: The electro archon herself, Raiden Shogun, and leader of the Sangonomiya resistance, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

With 2.1 live showcases, players can also access Primogems via redeem codes, usually shown throughout every steam MiHoYo holds before an update.

Genshin Impact 2.1 Redeem codes

A redeem code usually comes with a set of Primogems alongside some other rewards. These are made available during any livestreams miHoYo holds to showcase upcoming major updates.

The codes redeemable from the Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream are:

DSPVUN2BKH5M - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores CB7UU6KT2H59 - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit NTPVU7JTJYPD- 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact redemption code (Image via Mihoyo)

Everyone will have a maximum of 12 hours to redeem these codes before they all expire.

Ways to Redeem the Primogem codes in Genshin Impact

Players can redeem these codes to get Primogems in two ways. One way is via in-game settings and the other through the official Genshin Impact code redemption page.

The codes given above can be copied and redeemed by following these steps:

Players have to access the main menu or the Paimon screen to go to the settings tab.

The settings option need to be opened on the bottom left corner of the Paimon menu screen

Players will need to head towards the "Account" tab located within the settings menu

There will be a "Redeem Now" option within the "Redeem Code" field on the rightmost part of the screen, which must be clicked.

The code can be pasted in the white field and redeemed by clicking the "exchange" button.

Primogem code redemption menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another way to redeem these codes is to head towards the Genshin Impact official code redemption website through a browser. Players can follow these steps:

First, the official Genshin Impact website for code redemption needs to be opened.

Users will need to log in using their miHoYo account.

The server needs to be selected, along with the in-game nickname.

Now, one of the codes can be typed in the field saying "Enter Redemption Code."

To get the rewards, the "Redeem" button needs to be clicked.

Genshin Impact code redemption website (Image via Mihoyo)

Everyone will get the Primogems in their respective in-game mail, irrespective of the procedure for the redemption followed.

