Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New Sakura tree furnishing spotted as Sacred Sakura tree level 50 reward

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed a new furnishing as a reward for completing the Sacred Sakura Tree. This furnishing is known as The Spring Mist Weaves the Sakura Rain, and has some unique features. It's also a great addition to any Inazuma themed Serenitea Pot, with its well maintained shrine. Fans can even interact with it to hear calming sounds.

This reward is definitely a great furnishing and will make getting to level 50 even more worth it. Players can find out more about this new sakura tree here.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Sacred Sakura level 50 reward revealed

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

Showcase of new furniture called

[The Spring Mist Weaves the Sakura Rain]

Obtained as reward from Sacred Sakura offering at level 50



HD:



(Location is for showcase purpose only)



⁕ STC

#GenshinImpact #原神 【2.3 BETA】Showcase of new furniture called[The Spring Mist Weaves the Sakura Rain]Obtained as reward from Sacred Sakura offering at level 50HD: streamable.com/x1zkat (Location is for showcase purpose only)⁕ STC 【2.3 BETA】Showcase of new furniture called [The Spring Mist Weaves the Sakura Rain]Obtained as reward from Sacred Sakura offering at level 50HD: streamable.com/x1zkat(Location is for showcase purpose only)⁕ STC#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/mwnLgWgAgm

This new furnishing will be available for players who reach level 50 on their Sacred Sakura Tree. Thanks to early leaks, players can see its full model, along with the ambient sounds it creates. The branches of the small tree sway in the wind and players can walk around it and rest under its shade. This tree bears a resemblance to the true Sacred Sakura, and fans can likely make it a focal point in their Teapots. This new furnishing is definitely a great reward for reaching level 50 in the Sacred Sakura Tree.

BLANK @genshinBLANK



⚬ STC

Impact The Spring Mist Weaves the Sakura Rain - New outdoor furniture that can be placed inside the Serenitea Pot and can be interacted with to play cute neko sound.⚬ STC #Genshin Impact #Genshin The Spring Mist Weaves the Sakura Rain - New outdoor furniture that can be placed inside the Serenitea Pot and can be interacted with to play cute neko sound.⚬ STC#GenshinImpact #Genshin https://t.co/2EAH5j3hhS

The Spring Mist Weaves the Sakura Rain will grant players 100 Adeptal Energy, and will have a 550 load cost, meaning it will take up a decent amount of space. Players who have their teapot set up perfectly may need to move some items around to fit this new tree. This new furnishing will fit well with other Inazuma furnishings that can be acquired from Tsurumi Island. It's likely that while exploring Tsurumi and opening its many chests, players will be able to get enough Sigils to reach level 50.

How to reach level 50 on the Sacred Sakura in Genshin Impact

kaitlyn ✨ @grapebats thread of some things i did in genshin to help get me to 250 electro sigils (for anyone still struggling who wants to upgrade the sacred sakura tree to lvl 50 in 2.3)! thread of some things i did in genshin to help get me to 250 electro sigils (for anyone still struggling who wants to upgrade the sacred sakura tree to lvl 50 in 2.3)! https://t.co/TkANJ75f1Q

Reaching level 50 on the Sacred Sakura shouldn't be too daunting of a task as long as players have been exploring Inazuma. Genshin Impact 2.3 will add even more opportunities for fans to get easy Sigils, making reaching level 50 simple. If players require extra Sigils, they should make sure they check the Genshin Impact interactive map to find chests. They can also complete some hidden world quests to get easy chests, and turn in their Electroculi to get keys for Luxurious Chests.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is bringing a ton of new items and fans of the Serenitea Pot will definitely like The Spring Mist Weaves the Sakura Rain.

