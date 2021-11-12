Genshin Impact 2.4 banners: Yunjin and Shenhe confirmed by leakers

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed some upcoming banner characters featured in the new update. It appears that both Yunjin and Shenhe will be making appearances during the 2.4 update.

Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for these two characters to be released for quite a while, and it seems very likely that they will finally be added when Genshin Impact 2.4 releases on January 5. Fans can learn more about these leaks here.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe and Yunjin coming to the featured banner

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 oh also Shenhe and Yunjin too lol oh also Shenhe and Yunjin too lol

Genshin Impact leaks have confirmed many characters in the past before their official announcement, and it seems that Shenhe and Yunjin will be receiving the same treatment. Thanks to reputable leaker UBatcha, reports claim that Shenhe and Yunjin will be appearing on the featured banner during update 2.4.

Genshin Impact 2.4 was recently announced to be featuring Enkanomiya as opposed to the Chasm, which makes the reveal of two Liyue characters interesting. Perhaps they will somehow tie into the new story of Enkanomiya. Either way, fans of these two elusive leaked characters may finally get the chance to wish for them.

Players have been waiting for the opportunity to wish for both Shenhe and Yunjin since Genshin Impact's release. Their models were originally leaked a long time ago, and they may now finally see a release.

Yunjin has undergone some changes during development, with her Element switching from Geo to Anemo. Shenhe seems to remain Cryo, though her weapon of choice is still unknown.

Players should be aware of some fake Shenhe leaks going around, as no reputable information about her current model is available. No leaks about her weapon or Yunjin's weapon have also been released yet. Fans will just need to wait for further leaks for more information.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact leaks are definitely making the 2.4 update look like a very interesting one. Fans will finally get the chance to summon for some long awaited characters once the update arrives on January 5.

Edited by Siddharth Satish