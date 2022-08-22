Cyno, Candace, and Nilou confirmed as Genshin Impact 3.1 characters

Genshin Impact finally released drip marketing for version 3.1 on August 22. The official account introduced three new characters, including some backstory and elements.

Cyno, Candance, and Nilou are the new units that will be added to the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, with two of the characters seen with weapons. Here is all the information that was revealed by the developer from the sudden announcement.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Cyno, Nilou, and Candace are the new playable characters

Cyno

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

General Mahamatra



"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made."



#GenshinImpact Cyno ‧ Judicator of SecretsGeneral Mahamatra"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made." Cyno ‧ Judicator of SecretsGeneral Mahamatra"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made."#GenshinImpact https://t.co/z4fUa7a7Wq

The first character to be released by Genshin Impact was Cyno, an Electro user who seemed to be holding a spear. In a recent Sumeru promotional video, Cyno was also seen using a polearm dueling against Alhaitham. Players can expect him to be a polearm user when he is released in version 3.1.

While his personality is not described in detail, the community predicts he may have a strict attitude and be a responsible person. This is because the post includes the atmosphere in Sumeru Akademiya when Cyno is around.

Cyno and Alhaitham having a duel (Image via HoYoverse)

Apparently, a formal meeting with General Mahamatra Cyno never ended well. A personal visit from Cyno strongly indicates that these researchers are guilty of significant academic offenses such as plagiarism, bribery, academic fraud, fraudulent declarations, theft of funding, harmful competition, and appropriation of other people's dissertations. The only course of action left for these researchers is to abide by General Mahamatra and face punishment.

Nilou

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Star of Zubayr Theater



If you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater.



#GenshinImpact #Nilou Nilou ‧ Dance of LotuslightStar of Zubayr TheaterIf you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater. Nilou ‧ Dance of LotuslightStar of Zubayr TheaterIf you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater.#GenshinImpact #Nilou https://t.co/jWFovtKigY

The second character is Nilou, who possesses Hydro vision in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, there is no weapon in sight, so gamers can't speculate which weapon she will use. Female Hydro characters of a teenage girl's height usually end up being catalyst-users, such as Mona, Kokomi, and Barbara, so it is definitely an option for Nilou.

Nilou's dancing in the Sumeru Promotional Video (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou's beautiful manner mimics an unblemished lotus blossoming against a background of light and music, and her delicate dancing transports the audience to a fantastical world.

However, people who know Nilou will realize that she differs considerably from the cold persona she presents on stage. Nilou is kind, warm, and smiling like any other girl her age when she exits the stage.

Candance

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Guardian of Aaru Village



"That Candace... is a true descendant of King Deshret!"



#GenshinImpact #Candace Candace ‧ Golden VowGuardian of Aaru Village"That Candace... is a true descendant of King Deshret!" Candace ‧ Golden VowGuardian of Aaru Village"That Candace... is a true descendant of King Deshret!"#GenshinImpact #Candace https://t.co/D0fvo9gsia

Among all the characters, Candance is a dark horse in gaining attention as she was never featured in any of the released Genshin Impact videos. Thus, her character garnered a lot of engagement as the community was eager to learn more about the mysterious new character.

Within the description, Candace can call upon the power of the desert, according to a former Treasure Hoarder member. No one can evade her grasp since every sand grain serves as her scout.

However, a young explorer who was set to head out into the desert appeared surprised. He said Miss Candace, the Aaru Village guardian, was kind and sympathetic. She is responsible for preserving the village's tranquility as the guardian of Aaru Village.

Anyone can find refuge here and get the support they need, as long as they follow the norms of Aaru Village.

With so many new characters in future Genshin Impact updates, Travelers may need to reconsider who to pull within their Primogems limit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi