Genshin Impact 3.4 is close to arriving and will introduce some unique characters and a new region for exploration. It will also bring back one of the biggest events, the Lantern Rite festival, to celebrate the Chinese New Year, along with some of the most popular and strongest characters in the game.

After the five-hour maintenance, the new update will go live on January 17 or 18, depending on the region. Genshin Impact has also announced that the v3.4 resource packages are available for pre-installation.

Here is a guide on downloading the files on both PC and mobile devices.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.4 files on mobile phones

Genshin Impact has a special pre-installation function that allows players to download some of the new resources from the upcoming updates in advance. It speeds up the download process when logging in to the game after the update and saves time.

There are two methods to download the files on mobile platforms like iOS and Android.

Open the game and wait for the login screen (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method is to open the game and wait for the login screen. In the bottom left corner, there will be a pre-installation package option. Tap on it to start downloading the file.

Pre-install Resource Package via the in-game setting (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method involves going to the game menu and opening settings. From there, go to "Resources" and tap on "Pre-Install Now."

Confirm Pre-Installation Resource Packages (Image via HoYoverse)

A confirmation tab will open to proceed with the download. The file size for mobile is 2.61GB, so make sure you have enough space.

Note that while the device is downloading the resource package, you will not be able to play Genshin Impact, so it's recommended to finish any quest or use resin before beginning the process.

Pre-install Genshin Impact 3.4 resource package on PC

The Genshin Impact Pre-installation function is much more efficient and convenient for PC players. Before you start, open the launcher and update it.

Click on the Game Pre-installation next to the Launch option (Image via HoYoverse)

After that, you will see a new option next to the game "Launch" one.

Pre-Install Resources Package confirmation (Image via HoYoverse)

The launcher will ask for a download confirmation and give an overview of the file sizes. Compared to mobile phones, the amount of space needed for PC stands at 7.41GB.

Furthermore, you will need at least 16GB of space to unzip the files.

Check the download status (Image via HoYoverse)

You can check the status during the download by hovering the cursor over the Game Pre-Installation option. It is highly recommended that players pre-install the files as it speeds up the process after maintenance. This will allow them to enjoy the new update as soon as possible.

