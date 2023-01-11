Genshin Impact has a bunch of World Quests based in the region. Lost in the Sands is one such quest, which is part of a bigger series in Sumeru's desert region, the Golden Slumber.

Completing the World Quest Series in the desert region will be necessary for players as it will unlock major locations, underground caves, and tunnels. It is similar to the Aranara series and will reward Genshin Impact players with tons of Primogems and chests.

Complete Genshin Impact Golden Slumber Lost in the Sands world quest guide

Talk to the NPC named Bonifaz to start the Genshin Impact Golden Slumber quest (Image via HoYoverse)

To trigger the Lost in the Sands quests, you must teleport to the Aaru village and interact with the NPC named Bonifaz. He can easily be identified as the character at the village entrance.

After talking to him, the Golden Slumber quest will start, and the quest navigation will work and tell you to 'follow the footprints.' Follow the quest navigation guide until you reach a giant pit. Dive inside it and interact with three NPCs marked on the map, and after talking to them, the quest will mark a fourth NPC named Jeht.

This will trigger a lengthy conversation between her and the previous three NPCs. These include Tirzad and Jebrael, who will play a major role in this quest.

Genshin Impact - Meet up with others in front of the giant door (Image via HoYoverse)

After their conversation, the quest navigation will guide you to a giant door near where you first met Jeht. This will trigger another short exchange between the NPCs, leading the researcher from Sumeru Akademiya to open the door.

Interact with the cube mechanism to open the door (Image via HoYoverse)

Pass straight through the corridor until you reach another door. The cube key mechanism to open it will be buried under the sand, so use the Anemo reaction to clear it and activate the key to open the door to the closed room.

Inside that room, you will need to fight an enemy, and two NPCs will also support you in the battle. After the battle, keep following the path until you reach a giant hall with two big dog-like statues, where you will engage in another fight against a Primal Construct mob.

Genshin Impact - Activate the elevator to move down (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating it, move to the other end of the hall and go to the elevator on your left. Activate it and go down, which will lead you to another room. Here, you will find four torches you need to light up using Pyro, which will unlock the cube mechanism to open the door to the next room.

One of the torches will be invisible, and you will need to hit the Dendro creature flying around it using an Electro unit to materialize it. Once you activate the key, it will open the corridor. Follow the open path until the next dialog scene is triggered.

Genshin Impact - Interact with this object (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, go to your right and use the elevator to go up. You will find a small object that looks like a Primal Construct mob, later called Benben by Jeht. Interact with it to start another dialog scene.

Go back to where Tirzad and Jebrael are and talk to them. The former will give you a special Stone Slate that grants permission to open the doors of the ruins.

Genshin Impact - Use the Stone Slate to activate the special door mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

Now go back to where you met Benben and use the slate to interact with the special mechanism to open the door. Follow the path until you reach a closed room.

Genshin Impact - Activate the device to open the door (Image via HoYoverse)

You will need to activate the Ruin Device by simply placing the blue keystone over it to open the door to the next room. After entering it, you will find another device with a Primal Construct guarding it.

Defeat the mob and repeat the process to activate the Ruin Device. This time, you will need to interact with it and rotate the cell twice to open the door.

Genshin Impact - Rotate the cell on the Ruin Device (Image via HoYoverse)

You have now reached the final room of this quest, and inside it, you will find Jebrael and Jeht fighting two Primal Constructs guarding the door and an Exquisite Chest. Defeating them will open the path to an underground tunnel where you will be reunited with one of the NPCs you first met before engaging in conversation.

Genshin Impact - Choose the path to your right to get out of the ruin (Image via HoYoverse)

Move along the tunnel to reach a point where the path divides into two. Go right and keep moving until you get out of the ruins and reach the desert surface to complete the Genshin Impact challenge.

With this, you have successfully completed the Lost in the Sands World Quest and the 'Exploring the Desert' achievement.

