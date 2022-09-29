"You do not have enough clearance": Genshin Impact quest solution

"You do not have enough clearance" is a prompt that is bound to confuse some players in Genshin Impact. However, it's easily fixed by ignoring the text and acquiring the Scarlet Sand Slate during Lost in the Sands. This World Quest is pretty linear for the most part, but this guide will help simplify things for stuck Travelers.

The gist of the solution is to proceed with the quest as usual. Eventually, you will get an objective that says:

"Talk to Tirzad."

If you speak with this NPC, you'll receive the Scarlet Sand Slate.

Note: The "You do not have enough clearance" message will appear again in future quests.

Solution to "You do not have enough clearance" in Genshin Impact's Lost in the Sands quest

The infamous message (Image via HoYoverse)

It is vital to mention that curious players may see the following error message long before they obtain the aforementioned "Talk to Tirzad" objective:

"You do not have enough clearance."

The first instance of this happening in Lost in the Sands is when the player approaches a particular section in a corridor with two paths shortly after completing the torch puzzle. The left one possesses a Mysterious Control unit that will present the aforementioned error message.

There is nothing you can do there. So, just proceed through the second passage and follow the quest's objectives like normal.

If it's red, that means you have no clearance (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short summary of the Lost in the Sands quest in Genshin Impact leading up to this point:

Talk to Bonifaz in Aaru Village. Follow some footprints until you eventually reach some ruins. Use an Anemo character to clear some sand in order to activate a cube. Defeat some enemies. Explore the ruins. Solve the torch puzzle. It requires one Electro and one Pyro character. Explore the ruins some more.

You will then have to return to Jebrael. After talking to the crew for a while, a new quest prompt will appear. Genshin Impact players must then speak to Tirzad, who will give them the Scarlet Sand Slate.

Note: The Scarlet Sand Slate won't give you clearance to every Mysterious Control Unit immediately. You must proceed with the Golden Slumber quest series to get more access.

You can interact with the blue ones (Image via HoYoverse)

The infamous clearance message will appear multiple times throughout the Golden Slumber quest series. Thus, the main thing that Travelers need to know is that they must proceed with the individual quests as they normally would to eventually reach a point where they will get more privileges.

For example, talking to Tirzad in Lost in the Sands is when Genshin Impact players first get access to several new Mysterious Control Units. If the player still runs into "You do not have enough clearance," that means they're in the wrong area and should follow the quest objectives more closely.

Golden Slumber has several quests related to this issue:

Lost in the Sands

An Introduction to Indoor Archaeology

The Secret of Al-Ahmar

Dreams Beneath the Searing Sand

Completing the quest series should give players full access to all of the Mysterious Control Units in Genshin Impact. Each World Quest is reasonably long, so Travelers should expect it to eat up quite a bit of time.

