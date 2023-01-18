Yaoyao is one of two new Genshin Impact characters that will be added in the latest v3.4 update. One of the materials required to level her up is Jueyun Chili, a local specialty of Liyue. She needs 168 chilies to reach level 90, with only 46 spawns on the Genshin Impact map.

This guide showcases the best spots to farm Jueyun Chili, including other methods to obtain the item.

Best Jueyun Chili farming locations in Genshin Impact

1) Jueyun Karst

Jueyun Karst (Image via HoYoverse)

Jueyun Karst is the best Jueyun Chili farming spot in Liyue. First, teleport to the waypoint marked in the above image. You can begin by collecting two chili plants across the bridge and then teleport back to follow the other route.

2) North of Jueyun Karst

North of Jueyun Karst (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the east side of your previous location. The first Jueyun Chili is located on the ground level, which you can obtain by gliding down from the top. Keep moving west to get the rest of the spawns on this route. The remaining chilies are above the rocks and mountains, so you will need to climb them at some point.

3) North east of Jueyun Karst

Go northeast of Jueyun Karst (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, teleport or glide straight down and obtain the first chili below the cliff. Now go back to the waypoint and follow the marked route. With this, you have obtained all the Jueyun Chilies in Jueyun Karst.

4) Qingyun Peak

Qingyun Peak (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Mt. Aocang and go straight to the first marked chili, as it is the only spawn on the stone pillars. It is located near the wooden bridge. After obtaining it, you can glide down to collect the rest by moving along the directions marked on the map.

5) Qingce Village

Qingce Village (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start by teleporting on the east side of Qingce Village. The first two spawns are near the waypoints, and from there, you can move along the marked directions before descending down the mountain to get the rest of the Jueyun Chilies.

The final two spawns in the area are near the teleport waypoint in the west. Climb the rock to get to the one south of your location.

6) Sal Terrae

Sal Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the domain at the border of Liyue and Mondstadt and move west. This is the fastest way to reach the Jueyun Chili plants.

7) Tianqiu Valley

Tianqiu Valley (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final route to get the last two spawns. Teleport to the waypoint west of Tianqiu Valley and move east towards the valley.

For reference, you can also use the Genshin Impact Interactive Map feature in HoYoLAB.

Other ways to obtain Jueyun Chili in Genshin Impact

There are two other simple ways to farm Jueyun Chili. The first method is to buy them from the Genshin Impact NPC, Chef Mao, from the Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor.

Genshin Impact NPC Chef Mao (Image via HoYoverse)

He sells five Jueyun Chilies that cost 1000 Mora each, and his shop resets every three days.

Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot Jade Field (Image via HoYoverse)

Another method is to grow them in Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot garden. A few different types of gardens are used to plant inside the pot. For Jueyun Chili, you will need Jade Field, which can only be exchanged from the Realm Depot twice for 300 coins each.

You can buy the seeds from Tubby, which costs 25 coins for five stocks of seeds. It takes 70 hours to fully grow a Jueyun Chili and be able to collect them. Each seed produces three chilies, so you can get up to 15 in one cycle.

