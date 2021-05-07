The Pirates Argh achievement in Genshin Impact looks easy to get on paper, but it's surprisingly frustrating for most players.

If a player wants to get the Pirates Argh achievement in Genshin Impact, they will have to complete the commission "Pirate Invasion, in Liyue Harbor!" three times. It isn't just that they would have to complete it three separate times, but they would have to do all three versions of the quests.

Like all commissions in Genshin Impact, it's entirely random which one the player will get. It could be weeks before a player even sees a version of the quest. Players can even get repeats of the same version that they got before, so it's vital to remember that luck is a crucial factor to obtain this achievement.

How to get the Pirates Argh achievement in Genshin Impact: Achievement bug finally fixed?

In order to get the Pirates Argh achievement in Genshin Impact, they will have to do each version of the commission, "PIrate Invasion, In Liyue Harbor!" There are three versions in total, which can be summarized as the Little Meng version, Little Lulu version, and the Little Fei version.

Little Meng version

To start off, players just have to talk to the three little kids (Little Lulu, Little Fei, and Little Meng). Later, they just have to talk to the "Captain," Little Meng. Players will then be assigned to use either Anemo or Hydro to clean the deck (there will be four spots to do so). Once players complete that, they will just have to talk to Little Meng again.

Little Lulu version

Like in the Little Meng version, players start off by talking to all three kids. They will then talk to Little Lulu again, where they need to find two Lotus Heads and give it to her. After the player acquires two Lotus Heads, they will just talk to her, give it to her, and that's it.

Little Fei version

Here, players have to talk to all three kids, and then they will speak with Little Fei. Little Fei will lead players to "Captain" Little Meng, where the two kids will eventually argue. After doing so, Little Lulu will ask the players to get some Lotus Heads. This will be used to calm them down.

The achievement was bugged?

im convinced the Pirates Argh achievement in genshin is a myth it doesnt exist ive done that damn comission over 10 times and it still hasnt recognized ive gotten the achievement — 🌙 Lucien ☁ (@bunnprince) March 7, 2021

Several players have expressed their disgust with this achievement in Genshin Impact, going as far as to say it's a bug. It should be noted that Genshin Impact players sometimes assume that the commission only has to be done once when in reality, they have to complete all three versions of the commission.

They all have the same name, so it's easy for some players to make this mistake. It should be noted that players can get this achievement, as seen in the tweet below.

IDK i googled apparently there's 3 set of commission to complete this, from little meng, little fei, little lulu. just now i got one from lil fei and the task is different from the usual cleaning boat and then just voila!!! got it!! https://t.co/HXIbZwHxji — minatu 🔸 DO NOT REPOST ᙏ̤̫ 💙❤️ꪔ̤̮ (@minahomine) May 3, 2021

Whether or not the achievement was actually bugged or not isn't relevant. What's important is knowing that the achievement is possible to get today. Of course, it's a commission-based achievement, which means that some Genshin Impact players may never have the chance to get this achievement for months at a time.

Getting this achievement is almost entirely based on luck, as the commissions themselves are extremely easy to complete. Some players could get multiple of the same version, which would make it seem like it's bugged in Genshin Impact.