Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.6 update

Players have entered the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.5, and a lot of information regarding 2.6 has been revealed by credible sources. There is a lot of content for players to experience in the new patch update. From unlocking new regions to new banners, players have enough content to go through while they wait for Sumeru.

With so many leaks about the new content, it can be difficult for players to keep track of all of it. Here are the top 5 things players can expect from the Genshin Impact 2.6 update.

Top 5 things like unlocked Chasm and a new character in Genshin Impact 2.6 that players should expect

5) New Map Unlocked

The new 2.6 update unveils a region called The Chasm for players to explore. The Chasm is divided into two different levels known as the Overworld and Underworld. The Underworld has its own teleport waypoints and has a much darker atmosphere in comparison to the Overworld due to corrupted leylines and muddy areas.

The Overworld will have a new domain introducing new artifacts in Genshin Impact, whereas the underworld mines will have new enemies and new creatures lurking in the depths of The Chasm.

4) Story Quests

Players can expect to see some development in the Traveler’s journey in version 2.6. The new story quests will bring some progress to the main storyline. Players will also get to see some familiar faces in Inazuma and learn more about Genshin Impact Lore as well.

One of the story quests will take travelers to explore the recently abandoned mine, The Chasm, which is a historic place for the people of Liyue. Local folks call it a historic place since this is where Rex Lapis and Azdaha had their legendary fight.

3) New Events

With every update in the game, the developers make sure to add enough events for players to enjoy new content, farm some primogems, and other rewards. These events help players gather resources to help them make progress on their roster.

Currently, these are the events that are scheduled for Genshin Impact 2.6:

Irodori Festival event

The Chasm event

Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens event

Spices from the West event

Vibro-Crystal Research event

2) Rerun Banners

With the recent changes made to banner reruns, players can expect to see two rerun banners in version 2.6. While there is still no confirmation on which characters will have their reruns yet, the 2.6 Special Program has been speculated to premiere after 2 weeks.

The 2.6 Special Program will be the official confirmation of the rerun banner, but some of the leakers have already made their predictions about the reruns. Please note that these are still unverified leaks, so take them with a grain of salt.

1) New Character and Weapon

New characters and weapons are always the main attraction of every new update. Genshin Impact 2.6 will see the debut of new five-star Kamisato Ayato and his signature weapon Haran Tsukishiro Futsu.

The new hydro sword character has abilities that make him suitable for a sub-DPS role and as a hydro enabler. Players can expect to see him make some meta changes to the team composition after his arrival in 2.6. His signature weapon has Crit Rate as a secondary sub-stat, making it useful for other sword users.

Edited by Danyal Arabi