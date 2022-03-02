Genshin Impact 2.6 release date and upcoming beta program details

miHoYo recently released a new form for players to fill out if they wish to be a part of the upcoming beta program for Genshin Impact 2.7. As of right now, the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta phase is ongoing, which is why users have been getting several leaks about it recently.

The end of March is the most likely release date for the 2.6 update, mainly due to past precedence regarding how long past updates lasted.

2.0 -> 2.1: 42 days

2.1 -> 2.2: 42 days

2.2 -> 2.3: 42 days

2.3 -> 2.4: 42 days

2.4 -> 2.5: 42 days

As every recent version update has lasted for 42 days, likely, the current 2.5 update will also last for 42 days. That version started on February 16, so adding 42 days gets the March 30 estimate.

Here is a link to the 2.7 beta program form:

When is Genshin Impact 2.6?

A sneak peek of Genshin Impact 2.6 content (Image via miHoYo, genshinBLANK)

Genshin Impact 2.6 is expected to arrive on March 30. Some content that players can look forward to includes:

Ayato as a playable character

The Chasm as a brand new region

New enemies exclusive to The Chasm

New artifact sets

New events

A good deal of content has already been leaked for Genshin Impact 2.6, but new leaks keep arriving every day. That's not mentioning how much of it is still subject to change, given how there is nearly a month until its release date.

Ayato is also expected to have a release date of March 30 (based on several leakers stating that he will be on the first banner). It's the same date as the upcoming version update, so it should be easy to remember.

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta program information

The Discord post discussing this recruitment form (Image via the official Genshin Impact Discord)

The Beta Test Recruitment form requires the following information:

Signing in to Google

"What is your Discord Tag?"

"What is your Discord ID?"

"What is your game UID?"

"What is your account ID?"

"What is your Adventure Rank level?"

"Have you completed floor 12-3 of the abyss in version 2.5 of the game?"

"What platform do you wish to play on?"

"What region do you play in?"

"What is your email address?"

"What country are you from?"

"What is your full legal name?"

At the end of this form is a simple "I agree" option that confirms that the gamer has verified that all of the above information is accurate. Once they fill out everything, readers have to click on the "Submit" button near the bottom.

However, there is no guarantee that users will be accepted. This application is due by March 3 or 4 (depending on where they live). For example, players residing in a PST timezone have until 8.00 pm on March 3.

Travelers shouldn't enter multiple forms and must be 18 and older to participate in the upcoming beta testing.

