How to sign up for Genshin Impact 2.7 beta test in March 2022

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta registrations have finally begun and players have another chance to become beta testers. The ongoing 2.6 leaks have revealed a lot of information about the upcoming five-star character Kamisato Ayato ahead of his release. Additionally, players are expecting Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to be a part of version 2.7

However, not everyone can register themselves to become a beta tester for version 2.7 beta. Certain requirements must be met before players are eligible to become beta testers.

This article discusses everything players need to know about signing up for Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testing.

Genshin Impact 2.7: How to sign-up for beta test in March 2022

Genshin Impact 2.7: How to sign-up for beta test in March 2022

There are certain criteria that players will have to meet for the 2.7 beta test. The criteria are:

Candidates will have to be a member of the Genshin Impact Official Discord. It is worth mentioning that the Tavern membership does not qualify players to apply for the 2.7 beta test.

The candidates must be above the age of 18 at the time of submitting the form.

Candidates must have valid and unexpired proof of identification. These include a driver’s license or passport. Other forms of IDs will be considered on a case by case basis

Unless players meet all these criteria, they should refrain from filling out the form as there is a high chance they won't be selected. Players who meet all three criteria must be careful while filling out the fields in the form. No mistakes can be rectified once the form has been submitted and the discord staff or moderators cannot make changes to the submitted forms. If players send duplicate entries, it will lead to instant disqualification or will be completely ignored.

The beta test recruitment form has been shared on the game’s official discord servers. Unfortunately, the server is always jam-packed with 800,000 members. Still, players should try their best to enter the server and fill out the form before it expires.

The deadline for the applications will be Friday, March 04, 2022, at 9:30 AM. Players will receive more information on the next steps at this time.

