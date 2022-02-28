Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato’s base stat and constellations buffed

Gamers who are aiming for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact 2.6 should be joyful after seeing the most recent leaks. Following these new leaks, Kamisato Ayato has received more changes to his base stats and some of his constellations in the form of new buffs.

It is quite common to see many changes being made to characters in the beta before their release. Just as it happened with Yae Miko, it is now happening again with Kamisato Ayato. In this case, Ayato’s base stats have increased by a small margin and the constellation description, along with its multipliers, has changed.

New Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks show changes to Ayato’s base stat and constellations

Changes to Ayato’s base stat and constellations (Image via HoYoverse)

According to UBatcha, a credible Genshin Impact leaker has posted multiple tweets showcasing the changes made on Kamisato Ayato’s base stats and changes in his constellation.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 At Lv90:



[OLD]



HP: 13,446

ATK: 285

DEF: 815



[NEW]



HP: 13,715

ATK: 299

The first change to discuss is the buff to Kamisato Ayato’s base stats. Based on the leak, here are the before and after changes to Kamisato Ayato's base stats at level 90:

Base HP - 13,446 → 13715

Base ATK - 285 → 299

Base DEF - 815 → 769

The HP increase is a huge plus for Kamisato Ayato as his Elemental Skill scales off his HP and with his skill multiplier buffed recently, players can expect to see massive damage numbers. Additionally, while the ATK buff may not seem like much, it will definitely have a much bigger impact when fully equipped with the right weapons and artifact set.

The recent Genshin Impact leaks also suggest a massive change was made to the second constellation. The old description read:

“Namisen’s maximum stack count is increased to 5. When Kamisato Ayato has at least 3 Namisen stacks, his max HP is increased by 40%.

The new constellation description changes the max HP increase from 40% to 50%. This change is the second flat-out buff for Kamisato Ayato, further increasing the damage of his elemental skill.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta] C4 Change



[OLD]

...all nearby party members (excluding Kamisato Ayato himself) deal 20% increased Normal Attack DMG for 10s.



[NEW]

After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members will have 15% increased Normal Attack SPD for 15s [2.6 Beta] C4 Change[OLD]...all nearby party members (excluding Kamisato Ayato himself) deal 20% increased Normal Attack DMG for 10s.[NEW]After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members will have 15% increased Normal Attack SPD for 15s https://t.co/PQgUWpGhMQ

Kamisato Ayato’s C4 description has changed again, according to the leaks. Earlier, the old C4 was:

“After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members (excluding Kamisato Ayato himself) deal 20% increased Normal Attack DMG for 12s.”

The new description states:

“After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members will have 15% increased Normal Attack SPD for 15s”

It is worth mentioning that these are Genshin 2.6 leaks are always subject to change, so players should take them with a grain of salt.

