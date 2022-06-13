Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Upcoming characters and artifact details

The Genshin Impact 3.0 release date is getting closer every day, and recent leaks have revealed tons of new information about Sumeru. The latest leaks suggest a list of 15 new characters that will appear in Sumeru patches.

The list contains a bunch of new Sumeru characters, along with Dendro Archon and Fatui Harbingers. The leaks also mention two new artifact sets that will be released in patch 3.0 or in future patches.

While the first set can debuff enemies and buff Dendro damage, the other set can increase Crit DMG. Similarly, the second set will also reduce defense and shield strength, but it does not specify whether this is for enemies or for the character.

Here is everything about the recent Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks that players need to be aware of.

15 new Genshin Impact characters to be introduced after patch 3.0 updates, as per leaks

New Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a compiled list of leaks that reveal tons of things about Sumeru. Based on the leaks, Sumeru is expected to be long with 6-7 patches and will have 15 new characters introduced during that period.

Currently, very little information about these upcoming characters is known, and most of them are questionable leaks, so readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

However, the compiled leaks do reveal most of the new characters' names. Here is a list of all the new characters that players can expect to see and play after the patch 3.0 update:

Djajeet

Nafs

Dori

Ikhfa

Layla

Soutine

Nilou

Tighnari

Nahida

Baizhu

Collei (4-star Bow)

Cyno (4-star polearm)

Scaramouche (Fatui Harbinger)

Kusanali (Dendro Archon)

Capitano (New Fatui Harbinger)

Genshin Impact players will have to wait for any verbal or visual confirmation of the new characters. Although tons of leaked information is available about the elements, weapons, and abilities of the new characters, their authenticity cannot be guaranteed.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Two new artifacts set to buff Dendro DMG and increase Crit DMG

Credible leaker UBatcha has shared a leak about two new artifact sets that will be introduced in patch 3.0. The leak has been tagged as questionable since sources have yet to confirm that the information's genuine.

Although many leaks have been confirmed to be genuine, this is not the case for every leak. Genshin Impact has a pattern of releasing new artifact sets every three patch updates. Here is a summary of the pattern being mentioned:

Patch 2.0 - Shimenawa Reminiscence and Emblem of the Severed Fates

Patch 2.4 - Ocean Hued Clam and Husk of Opulent Dreams

Patch 2.6 - Echoes of the Offering and Vermillion Hereafter

Patch 3.0 - New leaked artifacts

Leakers are yet to provide any information about the artifact domains that players will have to unlock. Similarly, the names of the artifact set and domain are still unknown right now.

Leaks have mentioned the set bonus effects of the two new artifact sets, which players might find very interesting. With the release of patch 3.0, players will get their hands on the Dendro element. Based on the leaks, one of the artifact sets will increase Dendro DMG and will also debuff enemies to deal more Dendro damage.

The other artifact set is said to increase Crit DMG and will also decrease DEF and Shield Strength. Currently, it is unknown whether the DEF and Shield Strength will decrease for the character or enemy in Genshin Impact.

