Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: New furnishings, Kazuha’s story quest, Battlepass name card, and more

There's always a Genshin Impact leak out there, and this time, it's about the 1.6 update involving Kazuha, new furnishings, battle pass info, and even more details.

As Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks continue to reel in, so will news on upcoming quests, furnishings, and other important details Genshin Impact fans care about. For Kazuha's story quest, the leaks primarily give a brief description of what it's about and what rewards players will get.

The new Battlepass name card is nice for those who care about acquiring them. It's niche, but the leak does show it off in its entirety. Likewise, there are also some new furnishings for fans of the Serenitea Pot system in Genshin Impact. Of course, there are other minor details about Jean and Barbara worth sharing.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks about new furnishings, Kazuha's story quest, Battlepass name card and more

For one reason or another, miHoYo can't stop Genshin Impact leaks. Fortunately for Genshin Impact fans, it means that they will always have insight into future content in the game.

As it is with all leaks, these details are subject to change at any moment during the development process.

New furnishings

[1.6 - Furniture] - Googol Chair

Obtain method currently unknown.



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/aYdoJkulFk — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 2, 2021

There are two new furnishings that will be released in Genshin Impact. One of those is the Googol Chair, an obvious spoof of Google. Given its obvious implications, this could be tied to a random crossover or promotional event, as it's not presently known how Genshin Impact players can unlock it.

[1.6 - Furniture] - Googol Table

Obtain method currently unknown.



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/UDWCIcxamg — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 2, 2021

On a similar note, there's the Googol Table. It will likely be released with the Googol Chair, if it's ever to be released. Like the Googol Chair, there is no known way to obtain it just yet.

The Googol Chair and Googol Table have the same crafting requirements of eight Cuihua Wood and four Fabric.

Kazuha's story quest

[1.6 - Quest] Archon Quest:

Chapter II - Inazuma Prologue: Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves.



Brief quest and reward overview.



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/95YozrhBO8 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 31, 2021

The recent 1.6 leak carries some info regarding Kazuha's role in the upcoming Archon quest. More specifically, it details the name of the quest and its rewards. It will follow the usual Archon Quest formula in Genshin Impact where players will get various rewards at different intervals of the quest.

don't care about the rewards listed,,, spending time with kazuha is already the biggest reward — poplica (@poplicaa) May 31, 2021

In this case, players will see three different parts of this Archon Quest. The first one is "A Path Through the Storm," for which the description reads:

"You share your feelings with Paimon before embarking on the next phase of your journey."

It seems like the standard start to an Archon Quest, until "The Crux Clash" happens. The description is:

"After meeting some of the contestants, you reckon that this will be a milk run. Still, your ticket to Inazuma is at stake here. Best not to let your guard down during the tournament."

Finally, the final part of this Genshin Impact leak is "Follow The Wind":

"The grand final of the Crux Clash is about to begin, and you will soon meet your opponent. Victory is but one step away..."

The rewards

Kazuha will be involved in the Crux Clash, a tournament Beidou is hosting (Image via Genshin Impact)

700 Adventure Exp, 34075 Mora, 3 Hero's Wits, and 6 Mystic Enhancement Ores are quite a nice reward for what is the beginning of this new Archon Quest. "The Crux Clash" is basically the same reward, except with 50 more Adventure Exp and 1,400 more Mora.

It's not known what the milk run is going to be, but it sounds like another wacky event for the Genshin Impact crew. Finally, "Follow the Wind" will likely have the player meet Kazuha in the grand final of the Crux Clash, where they will get a lot of rewards.

700 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 34075 Mora, 2 Guides to Prosperity, 2 Guides to Diligence, 2 Guides to Gold, 3 Hero's Wits, and 6 Mystic Enhancement Ores are quite a nice reward to obtain. All of the above rewards are tied to Chapter II: Prologue, and are subject to change as they come from a leak.

Battle pass name card

If Genshin Impact fans want a namecard with a more tropical look, the Midsummer Battlepass name card is going to be great for them. It's appropriately designed for the Midsummer Island Adventure event, given that the battle pass will likely be released around the same time as the event.

Other 1.6 info about Jean and Barbara

This tweet does give a closer look at what Jean and Barbara's skins will look like in Genshin Impact. It has already been stated that Jean's skin will cost real-life money and that Barbara's skin will be available for free.

This is what Barbara's skin looks like in-game with her usual animations. The changes aren't drastic, but the skin does look nice, so Barbara fans will likely love that it's a free skin.

This is what Jean's skin will look like in Genshin Impact. There aren't any animation changes, but the skin is nice for those who love Jean and have her as a playable character. They just need to remember that this skin won't be available for free.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod