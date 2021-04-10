Genshin Impact has finally revealed the Archon quest for version 1.4 of the game. Archon Quests include the main storyline of Genshin Impact, which reveals the story of Paimon, the traveler siblings, and the antagonists: The Abyss Order.

Although these activities are usually part of the first phase of a major update, this time, the content is part of phase-2 of version 1.4. The upcoming Archon quest involves new enemies, the protagonist's lost sibling, and possibly more information about the mysterious character Dainsleif, which has been awaited for a long time.

Genshin Impact reveals upcoming Archon quest: Name, release date, and everything you need to know

New Archon Quest "Chapter I: Act IV - We Will Be Reunited" Coming Soon



According to the official announcement, the Archon quest of Genshin Impact V1.4 will be called "We Will Be Reunited." The quest's name, along with the teaser shown during the 1.4 preview live stream, hints at the protagonist's reunion with their sibling in the storyline.

The Archon quest "We Will Be Reunited" will be released on April 12, 04:00 AM server time and will permanently be part of the game.

This Archon quest will continue the storyline from Act IV of Teyvat Storyline, called Prelude: Bough Keeper Dainsleif. According to teaser breakdowns, leaks, and other speculations, the introduction of the new enemy named "Hydro Abyss Herald" is expected during this quest.

If the leaks come true, players will get to see the protagonist's sibling as the ruler of the Abyss Order.

Hydro Abyss Heralds and Dainsleif, who are shown in the official teaser of the "We Will Be Reunited," will be the other attractions for the lore.

As of now, the Abyss Heralds have been mentioned in the lore and story quests involving Dainsleif. As mentioned by Dainsleif, these creatures are the commanders of the Order and usually control the Abyss Mages. If the speculation comes true, players will get a chance to fight this enemy in a domain as part of the quest and a world-boss after the quests are completed.

To be eligible to play the new Archon quest, players need to complete the Story Quest "Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I - The Meaning of Lupical," and World Quest "Chapter I: Act IV (Prelude) - Bough Keeper: Dainsleif" first.

Also, to unlock the storyline, a minimum Adventure Rank of 36 is necessary in Genshin Impact.

