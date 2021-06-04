Freedom Sworn sword in Genshin Impact: Stats, passives, refinement details, and more leaks about the new 5-star weapon

Details about Kazuha's signature weapon, Freedom Sworn, have recently been leaked to Genshin Impact fans.

Genshin Impact leaks are always subject to change. However, they tend to provide reliable guidelines for what fans can expect to see in the game in a future update.

Freedom Sworn will be an interesting sword to collect for some Genshin Impact players, especially if they have a character like Kazuha who will synergize nicely with it.

Freedom Sworn sword details in Genshin Impact

And lastly it is expected that Freedom-Sworn will make it's appearance as Kazuha's 5* Sword of choice on release.

+10% DMG, gains stacks on Elemental Reactions. Consumes 2 stacks to give party 16% Normal/Charge/Plunge Attack DMG and 20% Attack for 12s.https://t.co/XmXk88GfJE pic.twitter.com/nrM8Te69ED — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 25, 2021

Freedom Sworn is a five-star sword that is widely believed to be Kazuha's personal weapon. Its secondary stat is Elemental Mastery, which should work wonderfully with Kazuha's passives. Its in-game description is as follows:

"A straight sword, azure as antediluvian song, and as keen as the oaths of freedom taken in the Land of the Wind."

Freedom Sworn's stats in Genshin Impact

Kaedehara Kazuha's upcoming Test Run data.

※ Note: Subject to change, may not reflect the final banner.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/PwGQefPMSB — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 28, 2021

Freedom Sworn's stats in Genshin Impact are as follows:

Level 1: 46 Base Atk, 43 Elemental Mastery

Level 10: 82 Base Atk, 59 Elemental Mastery

Level 20: 122 Base Atk, 76 Elemental Mastery

Level 30: 194 Base Atk, 94 Elemental Mastery

Level 40: 235 Base Atk, 111 Elemental Mastery

Level 40+: 266 Base Atk, 111 Elemental Mastery

Level 50: 308 Base Atk, 129 Elemental Mastery

Level 50+: 340 Base Atk, 129 Elemental Mastery

Level 60: 382 Base Atk, 146 Elemental Mastery

Level 60+: 414 Base Atk, 146 Elemental Mastery

Level 70: 457 Base Atk, 164 Elemental Mastery

Level 70+: 488 Base Atk, 164 Elemental Mastery

Level 80: 532 Base Atk, 181 Elemental Mastery

Level 80+: 563 Base Atk, 181 Elemental Mastery

Level 90+: 608 Base Atk, 198 Elemental Mastery

Freedom Sworn's Passive + Refinement details in Genshin Impact

Freedom Sworn will work nicely with Kazuha in Genshin Impact (Image via lumie_lumie)

At Refine Level 1, Freedom Sworn's passive in Genshin Impact is to increase DMG by 10%. If the character wielding this sword triggers an Elemental Reaction, they will gain a Sigil of Rebellion (can happen once every 0.5 seconds and can trigger even if that character is not on the field).

Once two Sigils of Rebellion are obtained, all nearby allies will have a boosted Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG by 16% and an increased ATK by 20% for 12 seconds. If this effect is triggered, players cannot get any more Sigils of Rebellion for 20 seconds. Likewise, buffs of the same type do not stack with this effect.

All other Refinement Levels have the same duration and limit to the Sigils of Rebellion. The only differences lie in the stat boosts:

Level 2 increases DMG by 12.5%. If the player has two Sigils of Rebellion, their Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 20% and their ATK is increased by 25%.

Level 3 increases DMG by 15%. If the player has two Sigils of Rebellion, their Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 24% and their ATK is increased by 30%.

Level 4 increases DMG by 17.5%. If the player has two Sigils of Rebellion, their Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 28% and their ATK is increased by 35%.

Level 5 increases DMG by 20%. If the player has two Sigils of Rebellion, their Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 32% and their ATK is increased by 40%.

Freedom Sworn's Ascension Details in Genshin Impact

Kazuha's sword ascends with the following items (Image via Genshin Impact)

Freedom Sworn has the following ascension requirements:

1st Ascension: 5 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, 5 Chaos Devices, 3 Divining Scrolls, and 10,000 Mora

2nd Ascension: 5 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, 18 Chaos Devices, 12 Divining Scrolls, and 20,000 Mora

3rd Ascension: 9 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, 9 Chaos Circuits, 9 Sealed Scrolls, and 30,000 Mora

4th Ascension: 5 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, 18 Chaos Circuits, 14 Sealed Scrolls, and 45,000 Mora

5th Ascension: 9 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, 14 Chaos Cores, 9 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, and 55,000 Mora

6th Ascension: 9 Dreams of the Dandelion Gladiator, 27 Chaos Cores, 18 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, and 65,000 Mora

Freedom Sworn and Kazuha

Genshin 1.6 Live summed up:

-Summer event (Klee received a mystery letter!)

-Klee rerun banner

-Jean and Barbara summer skins

-New boss (Included in spiral abyss)

-Kazuha banner and story quest

-New 5* sword and 4* bow

-New area (On the Sea and we can explore on a boat!) pic.twitter.com/lWp7BS8766 — 🌻Kowa🌻 (@sunnyluxray) May 28, 2021

It is not yet known how players will obtain Freedom Sworn. It has been hinted to be Kazuha's personal sword, so it will likely be in a banner of some sort.

This sword synergizes quite nicely with Kazuha. His Elemental Burst can trigger Elemental Reactions quite easily, which will increase his team's overall damage nicely. Likewise, one of his passives increases his teammates' Elemental DMG by 0.004% DMG of his Elemental Mastery.

As this sword boosts Elemental Mastery by a good amount, it seems like it will be one of Kazuha's best swords in Genshin Impact. It is a five-star sword, so Genshin Impact players won't get it easily.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh