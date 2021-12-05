Genshin Impact to bring back Golden Apple Archipelago, suggests new leak

The Golden Apple Archipelago was temporarily added to Genshin Impact in the 1.6 patch with the Midsummer Island Adventure event. Leaks have suggested that the event is returning soon.

From well-written lore to unique gameplay mechanics, the Midsummer Island Adventure event in Genshin Impact had everything that players could ask for. This explains why the hype surrounding the re-run event is sky-scraping.

When to expect from the Golden Apple Archipelago rerun in Genshin Impact

The Golden Apple Archipelago belongs to no nation, and travelers were able to explore it during the 1.6 patch. However, the islands were removed with the next update, leaving many players disappointed.

To this date, new players in the Genshin Impact community have been looking forward to the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

hourly ayato @ayatohour in summary:

- new area before 3.0 (either chasm or enkanomiya)

- ayato is the next 5* after yae

- two new characters are probably heizou and kuuki shinobu

- golden archipelago rerun in summary:- new area before 3.0 (either chasm or enkanomiya)- ayato is the next 5* after yae- two new characters are probably heizou and kuuki shinobu- golden archipelago rerun

The leak mentioned above claims that the Golden Archipelago re-run will take place in Genshin Impact soon. However, this can happen anytime before the 3.0 patch, and it isn't confirmed if the Golden Apple Archipelago will return in the 2.4 update.

kaen 💃 commissions open @ortizriquet man i miss the archipelago event on genshin. i remember reading kaeya and dilucs seashells and crying man i miss the archipelago event on genshin. i remember reading kaeya and dilucs seashells and crying

Events returning to Genshin Impact with patch 2.4

From the looks of it, the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact will not only be a pleasant experience for veterans who miss the old event, but also for new players who never had a chance to enjoy Windtrace and Lantern Rite.

Both Windtrace and Lantern Rite are expected to return to Genshin Impact with the 2.4 update. Due to this, it is unlikely that another massive event like the Midsummer Island Adventure will be added to the patch.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.4:



1. Enkanomiya

2. Shenhe (5*) and Yunjin (4*)

3. Hangout quests (Ningguang, Yunjin)

4. Lantern Rite rerun

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Alchemy event with Timaeus

7. New skins for Ningguang & Keqing

8. Kichiboushi outing event

9. Electro Sigil Shop

10. Arlecchino A quick overview of 2.4:1. Enkanomiya2. Shenhe (5*) and Yunjin (4*)3. Hangout quests (Ningguang, Yunjin)4. Lantern Rite rerun5. Windtrace rerun6. Alchemy event with Timaeus7. New skins for Ningguang & Keqing8. Kichiboushi outing event9. Electro Sigil Shop10. Arlecchino

Having said that, it is self-evident that miHoYo is now trying its best to bring back old content, because a plethora of new players have joined the Genshin Impact community lately. Old events are returning with new mechanics and dual re-run banners have arrived as well.

All in all, it is safe to assume that the Golden Archipelago in Genshin Impact will return before the 3.0 patch, and most likely the 2.5/2.6 patches.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, Eula and Albedo are featured in the character event wish banners and players can also complete a wide range of challenges in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event to earn lucrative rewards.

Edited by Saman