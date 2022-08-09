Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks hint at Zhongli and other popular reruns

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that the 3.0 update will bring a ton of powerful characters to the featured banner, including reruns of Zhongli and Ganyu. These are some of the game's best characters and remain incredible picks for the hardest content available.

Fans who missed out on their chance to grab this incredible 5-star will definitely want to save up until the 3.0 update to make sure they'll be able to summon for Zhongli or any of his fellow rerun 5-stars. Players can learn more about these Genshin Impact 5-star leaks here and prepare for the newest update.

Genshin Impact 3.0 rerun banner revealed

Xiaomi @Xiaomi15800356 Genshin leak the new banners! 3.0 phase1 ZhonglixCollei;

Phase2 GanyuxKokomi;

Thignari gonna be on standard banner Genshin leak the new banners! 3.0 phase1 ZhonglixCollei; Phase2 GanyuxKokomi; Thignari gonna be on standard banner https://t.co/wSQLfI4Jzf

According to new Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, players can expect several incredible reruns over the course of the new update. There will be a ton of characters to look forward to, including fan favorites like Zhongli and Ganyu, along with more unexpected reruns like the return of Sangonomiya Kokomi. Fans will definitely want to plan out how they spend their Primogems over the next few weeks, as there is a ton to summon for.

First off is the Tighnari banner, which will hit the game and bring the first Dendro 5-star to the featured banner. Tighnari will also make an appearance on the Standard banner following the release of the 3.1 update, so fans may want to hold out on summoning for him, especially with the rerun that is set to arrive alongside him.

Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro bow wielder who can deal tons of Dendro damage, and he arrives alongside Collei, another 4-star Dendro bow user who is great for Dendro application.

min ♡ @milkeqing I will never shut up about cool Zhongli's burst is I will never shut up about cool Zhongli's burst is https://t.co/FZlPcWpy6Q

Alongside Tighnari, players will be able to summon on a rerun banner for Zhongli, the Geo Archon. Zhongli is an incredible 5-star Geo character who can provide his allies with massive shields and can also petrify his foes, freezing them in place.

These two effects make battle with Zhongli in the party much easier, and they allow him to easily sweep through any of the game's content. Fans won't want to miss out on him if they don't already have him, as he is easily one of the game's best supports.

Following the Tighnari and Zhongli banner, players will be able to look forward to the return of two unexpected reruns. Ganyu was initially leaked to rerun during the game's anniversary alongside Zhongli, but now it seems like she will run alongside one of the game's most potent healers instead. Ganyu remains a force to be reckoned with when it comes to Cryo damage, and fans who need a strong AOE attacker will want to slot her into their party.

hua话 ♡ @eiscumslut i present to you, the never ending fight. 3 Kokomi’s fight oceanid = never ending healing + enemies that never die i present to you, the never ending fight. 3 Kokomi’s fight oceanid = never ending healing + enemies that never die 😌 https://t.co/vZyZxGlwbi

The final 5-star character of the update looks to be Kokomi, an incredible healer from Inazuma. She is a Hydro Catalyst wielder who can keep nearly any character at full HP, even while taking tons of damage. Kokomi can also slot into some powerful team compositions, making her a great choice for the Spiral Abyss. Alongside these two is the new 4-star character Dori, who can also provide healing and Energy for her allies.

Genshin Impact's newest banners look to have some incredible characters, and fans won't want to miss out.

