When does the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream start?

Genshin Impact 3.5 is the next big update for the Sumeru era, as HoYoverse prepares to bring in new characters and reruns. With almost three to four more updates before a brand new nation arrives, players are getting the opportunity to maximize their roster with both new and old characters.

Typically, similar to previous updates, HoYoverse will be holding a special program before the new update goes live. The time of the livestream's launch is scheduled to be the usual 7 am (UTC -5), on February 17. Everyone can tune into Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel during this time or an hour later within the official YouTube channel.

The following article will list all the time zones for the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program's start time, everything to expect from the livestream, and more.

Official Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream times for all major regions (2023)

1) Release date and time for all regions

HoYoverse recently announced that the livestream for Genshin Impact 3.5 will be taking place on February 17, 2023, at around 7 am (UTC-5). Since this format can be confusing in a lot of countries, the following list might help everyone have a clearer idea of the upcoming program's premiere time:

Eastern Time: February 17 at 7 am.

UTC Time: February 17 at 12 pm.

CEST: February 17 at 2 pm.

Greenwich Mean Time: February 17 at 12 pm.

Australian Eastern Time: February 17 at 11 pm.

Australian Central Time: February 17 at 10:30 PM.

Central European Time: February 17 at 1 pm.

Central Time: February 17 at 6 am.

Indian Standard Time: February 17 at 5:30 PM.

Pacific Standard Time: February 17 at 4 am.

Western European Time: February 17 at 12 pm.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.5 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Version 3.5 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/VKjg9PFZNK

As mentioned earlier, anyone interested in obtaining a total of 300 Primogems from the special program can do so by tuning into Genshin's official Twitch account. Each program usually runs for 40 minutes, as their YouTube channel will also hold another version of the special program from 8 am (UTC -5).

The redeem codes for Primogems will be distributed in both versions of the livestream.

2) Banner schedule leaks

In terms of character banners in Genshin Impact 3.5, players can expect Dehya, Mika, and Cyno to appear in the first phase of the update, starting on March 1. Dehya and Mika are the new characters in the update, and Cyno will be getting his first rerun.

The second phase is likely to start on March 22, with Eula and Albedo's banners. While nothing official has been announced yet, these are all pieces of information leaked by reputed data miners in the community.

3) Everything to expect from the special program

HoYoverse's upcoming livestream on February 17 will very likely announce the following additions to the game:

Dehya and Mika as new characters.

Beacon of the Reed Sea and Mailed Flower.

Mondstadt flagship event worth 1000 Primogems and weapons.

Fungus Mechanicus event.

Vibro-crystal verification event.

Spices from the west: Northerly Search.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.5:



1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

As mentioned earlier, the company will be distributing three redemption codes, each with 100 Primogems.

