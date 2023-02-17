How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream codes

Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream will have a lot to offer regarding HoYoverse's next update in the world of Teyvat. With the ongoing Sumeru arc, the company still has quite a bit of content in store before the release of the next big region. One could even say the game is in the filler stage now, with interesting events and characters to keep everyone busy.

Typically, the special program for Genshin Impact 3.5 is scheduled to take place a few days before the update goes live. On February 17, 2023, at 7:00 am (UTC -5), players can head to the game's official Twitch channel to view the program and look for three special Primogem codes. These codes will collectively provide 300 Primogems for everyone, helping players go for extra summons in gacha banners.

This article shows you how to claim Primogems from both the in-game settings and HoYoverse's official website.

Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream details and how to redeem codes (February 2023)

Version 3.5 will introduce Dehya and Mika as two new characters on the roster, each with a unique set of kits.

Both characters have previously been teased in-game. Dehya played a major role in the Archon quest of Sumeru. Mika, on the other hand, was introduced for a brief period in v3.1.

Genshin Impact 3.5 will also bring another major event to Mondstadt, where players will get an increased number of Primogems, Crown of Insights, and a weapon as rewards.

More about the upcoming game version will be revealed in detail in the special program scheduled for 7:00 am (UTC -5). The program's launch times for all major regions are as follows:

Eastern Time - February 17 at 7:00 am

UTC Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

CEST - February 17 at 2:00 pm

Greenwich Mean Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

Australian Eastern Time - February 17 at 11:00 pm

Australian Central Time - February 17 at 10:00 pm

Central European Time - February 17 at 1:00 pm

Central Time - February 17 at 6:00 am

Indian Standard Time - February 17 at 5:30 pm

Pacific Standard Time - February 17 at 4:00 am

Western European Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

As mentioned earlier, one of the things that makes Genshin livestreams more popular is the reveal of new Primogem codes. These codes can be redeemed both via in-game settings and HoYoverse's official website. Doing so will grant 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora, five Hero's Wit, and 10 Enhancement Ores.

In-game settings (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can use the steps below to redeem the codes from within the game:

Launch the game and load into your character.

Open the in-game Paimon menu.

Go to the settings, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab.

Click on Redeem code under the "Accounts" tab.

Paste the code provided during the livestream and click on redeem.

To redeem the codes from HoYoverse's official website, follow these steps:

Head to this link to open the code redemption page.

Log in using your credentials.

Select the region in which you play.

Paste the code in the third blank space that says "Enter Redemption Code."

Code redemption page (Image via HoYoverse)

Please note that Genshin Impact livestream codes are temporary, giving everyone a 12-hour window to redeem them.

