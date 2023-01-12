How to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

Building a character in Genshin Impact from the ground up takes a lot of effort and time. However, towards the end of a character's ascension, they tend to add pretty rare and expensive materials to the list as well. Crown of Insight is one such material that is solely used to maximize a certain character's talent level.

Typically, acquiring one isn't the simplest task in the game, as players need to keep their eyes open for time-limited events and offerings in-game. The following article will list all the processes that reward Crown of Insights inside the game.

Players should also note beforehand that this specific material is obtainable only from flagship events, which arrive once every update. There have been 19 flagship events in Genshin Impact so far, from v1.1 to v3.3.

Crown of Insight guide and how to get them in Genshin Impact

1) Flagship events

Genshin IMpact 3.4 flagship event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Flagship events in Genshin Impact can be identified by their long runtime and hefty rewards including weapons, primogems, and Crown of Insight. As mentioned earlier, there have been 19 flagship events from the first update to the most recent version of the game.

Hence, players won't be able to get the material currently, as Akitsu Kimodameshi in v3.3 is already over. Since 3.4 will launch on January 18, everyone can wait until Lantern Rite kicks off, as the Liyue-based event will surely have Crown of Insight and many other rewards in its loot pool.

The second method of acquiring Crowns in-game is related to offerings located in all four regions.

2) Offerings

Tree of Dreams (Image via Genshin Impact)

Offerings in Genshin Impact work pretty much like a reward system once a player reaches a specific level threshold. They come in different shapes and can be found in Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. To be more precise, the following are all the offering systems currently available in the land of Teyvat:

Frostbearing Tree's Gratitude in Dragonspine.

Limestone Adjuvant in Chasm Underground Mines.

Sacred Sakura Tree in Narukami Island of Inazuma.

Tree of Dreams in Varanara of Sumeru.

Sacred Sakura Tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Crown of Insights can be obtained after reaching a certain level in these offerings, as some of them can grant more than one. A total of 10 Crown of Insights are currently available from offerings alone, with the following list containing the levels at which players can acquire them:

Frostbearing Tree's Gratitude: 1 Crown at level 11.

Limestone Adjuvant: 1 Crown at level 4.

Sacred Sakura: Multiple Crowns from levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45.

Tree of Dreams: Multiple Crowns from levels 5, 15, and 25.

Unlike flagship events, items picked from offerings are one-time only and do not reset on a weekly or monthly basis. Players should also note that Genshin Impact v3.4 will unlock a new maximum level for Tree of Dreams, allowing players to reach 40. With this, two more Crown of Insights can be gained by leveling up.

3) Usage

Triple-crowned Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Crown of Insights is used to level up a character's talent level from 9 to 10. The community refers to this process as "crowning", and having a character's all three active skills at level 10 refers to "triple crowning".

Poll : 0 votes