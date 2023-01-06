Genshin Impact 3.4 redeem codes for January 2023

Redeem codes in Genshin Impact have always been the primary source of primogems before a major update. Since HoYoverse does hold a special program to announce additional content regarding their huge updates, there are bound to be some new codes for several rewards.

The company's most recent special program aired on January 6, giving the community insight into the upcoming days for 3.4. Typically, three redemption codes are distributed throughout the livestream's runtime.

As things stand right now, the codes mentioned here will be valid for a few hours, hence players are recommended to get them as soon as possible.

All redemption codes for January 2023 from Genshin Impact 3.4 special program

The redemption codes available from the latest Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream are as follows:

NS8TUVJYR4UH: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

NSQTVCKYRMDM: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

LB8SDUJYQ4V9: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

For free-to-play players, the most recent batch of redemption codes and primogems will be the only ones available before the update kicks off on January 18. Once the version hits the official servers, everyone will be able to obtain 600 additional primogems due to maintenance compensation.

Redemption codes rewards via in-game email (Image via HoYoverse)

Players on PC, Mobile devices, and PlayStation can choose to head within the Paimon menu and open the settings. From there, the code redemption window can be found inside the Accounts tab at the far bottom. Additionally, HoYoverse also has an official webpage for code redemption, which can be accessed from this link.

In-game redemption screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Everyone must log in to the website using their respective accounts and fill in the blank spaces accordingly. The page asks for the player's account location, in-game nickname, and the redemption code in question. While this method can be used on Mobile devices, things are pretty much tied to in-game procedures within PlayStation.

Code redemption page within HoYoverse official website (Image via Genshin Impact)

The allotted time to redeem the codes for primogems and materials is approximately 12 hours. Once the time expires, the codes given above will be useless on HoYoverse's website and in-game redemption window. Aside from primogems, players can expect Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, and Mora as additional rewards.

Every upcoming content in Genshin Impact 3.4

The upcoming update in Genshin Impact will feature a couple of new characters and reruns for the duration. Players will be able to take part in the Lantern Rite event as well, alongside exploring the new open world in the desert region. Other content includes a few more events and numerous primogems free for pickup from all kinds of sources.

