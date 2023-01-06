How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.4 codes: Easy steps for PC, Mobile, and PlayStation

After a solid close to 2022 with Genshin Impact 3.3, HoYoverse is ready to begin the new year with some of the biggest content in the game. From releasing a new area added to the desert to new characters and reruns, players are in for a treat in the coming weeks of January and February.

Typically, the company has also scheduled a livestream to reveal everything that will be going live on January 18. Additionally, all three codes have been distributed to the community, as redeeming each of them will grant 100 primogems and an extra set of materials.

The following article will guide you through the process of redeeming Genshin Impact codes via PC, Mobile devices, and PlayStation. Everyone should also note that the codes mentioned here will expire roughly after 12 hours.

Genshin Impact 3.4 code redemption guide on PC, Mobile devices, and PlayStation

1) Genshin Impact 3.4 redeem codes

The redeem codes from Genshin Impact 3.4 official livestream are as follows:

NS8TUVJYR4UH: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

NSQTVCKYRMDM: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

LB8SDUJYQ4V9: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Players have approximately 12 hours to redeem them on their preferred platforms or HoYoverse's official website.

2) PC (website)

Genshin Impact official website (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways you can go about this when it comes to redeeming the livestream codes that have been shared today. One way is by visiting the official HoYoverse webpage, which is solely dedicated to players who want to acquire rewards from several codes. The following points will guide you through the entire process:

Head over to the official code redemption page by clicking here.

Login using the account details you want the primogems sent.

Once done, you must select the server you have made a character in.

Next, the site will fill in the gap in "Character nickname."

Enter the code or paste it under the "Redemption Code" section.

Click on "Redeem."

Rewards tied to the code will be sent to the in-game email.

Rewards are usually sent to the tied account almost immediately or within an hour.

3) PC (in-game)

In-game Accounts tab (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another way to redeem codes aside from the official website is via the in-game method. The following points will help you redeem the rewards by putting in the livestream codes:

Log in inside the game and open up the Paimon menu from the top-left of the screen.

Open the Setting menu by selecting the cogwheel option on the extreme left of the screen.

Click on the Accounts option to reveal three additional options on the right.

Click on "Redeem now" to open up a window.

Paste the code within the gap and click "Exchange."

The rewards tied to the code will be sent via the in-game email.

Typically, players will receive the rewards after putting in the codes in-game.

4) Mobile devices and PlayStation

Paimon meny inside game (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you're on a Mobile device or PlayStation, following the process of redeeming codes via in-game settings will work. Similar to the in-game method on PC, you can head inside the Paimon menu, head to the Settings option, and put in the code under the "Accounts" tab.

