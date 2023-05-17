Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: New details on Freminet, Charlotte, Focalors’ real name, Lyney, and Lynette

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks have been spreading, some of which focus on new characters such as Focalors. Details on Freminet, Charlotte, Lyney, and Lynette have also been shared. It is important to mention that no gameplay leaks are out yet, as the 4.0 beta testing hasn't begun. The information in this article comes from a few credible leakers, some of which have only shared text leaks.

Focalors is perhaps one of the most hype-worthy of the lot, with many players looking to learn more about her, considering she's the Hydro Archon.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: More details about Fontaine characters like Focalors

Hydro archon EN name：Finina

CN：芙宁娜



The first Fontaine leak related to Focalors is her real name. According to Team China, the Hydro Archon's English name is Finina. This lines up with what renowned leaker Uncle YC said about her real name – "F____ de Fontaine." This implies the Hydro Archon could be called Finina de Fontaine.

Here is a quick rundown of what other leakers have said about this character:

HxG: She's a sword user.

She's a sword user. Team China: She's a Tsundere obsessed with justice.

She's a Tsundere obsessed with justice. Uncle YC: She can manipulate HP.

While there has been contradictory information about her in the past, the above details are from recent leaks. She was described as being able to summon, but that is apparently not the case. However, note that these leaks are subject to change.

Freminet leaks

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description. Name: FreminetWeapon: ClaymoreElement: CryoRarity: 4*Release Version: 4.0Affiliation: FontaineArt is AI generated from visual description. https://t.co/K5sHkHddQg

Mero @merlin_impact Freminet is a diver whose occupation demands a great deal of precision and concentration when working with intricate machinery. As a result, he can come across as aloof and unemotional when conversing with other people. Freminet is a diver whose occupation demands a great deal of precision and concentration when working with intricate machinery. As a result, he can come across as aloof and unemotional when conversing with other people.

Two leaks by another popular leaker Mero describe what Fontaine's Freminet looks like and a brief description of his personality. The above artwork is AI-generated and was rated by SYP 5/10 for accuracy, indicating that it is not the best visual guide for this character's appearance.

Freminet was leaked to be summonable in Genshin Impact 4.0 and is apparently a diver who can be unemotional at times. He's supposedly a 4-star Cryo Claymore user.

Charlotte leaks

Mero @merlin_impact twitter.com/merlin_impact/… Mero @merlin_impact In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. Finally. Cryo Catalyst Finally. Cryo Catalyst 🙀❄️ twitter.com/merlin_impact/…

Charlotte was officially revealed in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream as an NPC. Mero states that she's a Cryo Catalyst, but there are no specific details about her rarity or kit. It is worth noting that Mero leaked her as being absent from Version 3.8.

She is a reporter for a Fontaine publication and is currently known to have a role in the 3.7 main event tied to Genius Invokation TCG.

Lyney and Lynette leaks

Lyney and Lynette have also been leaked to be summonable in Genshin Impact 4.0. The former is supposedly a 5-star Pyro Bow user who relies on Charged Attacks, while the latter is apparently a 4-star Anemo Sword user rumored to be an off-field support.

No Fontaine leaks reveal the exact banner phases or banner order. However, one of these suggests that Yelan and Tartaglia may get a rerun in Genshin Impact 4.0, although there is not much information related to this. Fontaine leaks have become more detailed as of late, so Travelers should keep an eye out for any new updates about the aforementioned characters.

Some new units that have not been mentioned in this article, such as Chiori (a fashionista from this region), have begun to appear in leaks.

