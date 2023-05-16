Genshin Impact Charlotte Leaks: Weapon type, element, and more interesting details

Charlotte is a brand-new Genshin Impact character who was officially unveiled in the 3.7 Livestream. Many Travelers wonder about her potential kit, which the leaks thankfully cover. Regarding official news, Charlotte was confirmed to have a major role in the Genshin Impact 3.7 main event. She's a reporter looking for scoops in Duel! The Summoners' Summit! but she won't be playable by this point.

Similarly, there is no reliable information on her release date. The following information is yet to be confirmed, but these details come from credible leakers. There is a good chance that what will be discussed below could be true. The next Tweet is the source of the latest rumors.

Genshin Impact leaks: Everything currently known about Charlotte

Mero @merlin_impact twitter.com/merlin_impact/… Mero @merlin_impact In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. Finally. Cryo Catalyst Finally. Cryo Catalyst 🙀❄️ twitter.com/merlin_impact/…

Mero has a very good track record regarding Genshin Impact leaks. The subtweet shown here references a journalist, that Travelers now know as Charlotte, who would appear in the main TCG-themed event for Version 3.7. Mero then states, "Cryo Catalyst," implying that this character will have a Cryo Vision and use a Catalyst weapon.

Interestingly, if this information is accurate, that would mean Charlotte is the first ever Cryo Catalyst in Genshin Impact. There has never been a combination of this Vision and weapon type before. It is worth noting that it's currently unknown what this character's rarity will be.

There are no hints as to whether she will be a 4-star or a 5-star. Likewise, Travelers have no credible information about her kit, including no videos on the subject.

More interesting details

Charlotte is the first playable character from Fontaine that the player got to meet in person, thanks to the upcoming 3.7 main event. She was tasked to cover the King of Invokations Grand Prix and is known to work for Fontaine's The Steambird. Astute gamers should realize that Mona also writes for this newspaper, so this publication has had a very minor role in the game before.

Players who want to hear the new character's voice can listen to the beginning of the trailer shown above. It is vital to mention that Genshin Impact 3.7 was confirmed to launch on May 24, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8), meaning Travelers will enjoy the new update fairly soon. The main event's release date is yet to be revealed.

More official details about this new character will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks, so stay tuned.

This new character was never leaked to be in Version 3.8 or 4.0 as of this writing. The former was rumored to feature Eula, Kokomi, and Klee, while the latter supposedly includes Lyney, Yelan, and Tartaglia. Keep in mind that these leaks are for 5-stars. If Charlotte is a 4-star, then she could still theoretically show up as a playable character.

There's no telling when more leaks detailing her potential release date will arrive. If she doesn't show up in the 3.8 beta test, this Cryo Catalyst won't be playable in that update. Until then, Travelers will at least know that Charlotte may be the first Cryo Catalyst in the game and has been confirmed to have a notable role in the 3.7 update.

