Genshin Impact 3.7 Patch countdown for all Server regions

Genshin Impact will soon release the upcoming version 3.7 update this week. The new version will bring tons of brand-new content to the community, including the release of Kirara, a new Dendro character. Players will also be able to participate in many events for exciting prizes, including a new weapon, Primogems, and more. Genshin Impact 3.7 update is scheduled to roll out on May 24, 2023.

This article will guide interested players with everything they need to learn about the upcoming version release date and time. Players will also find a universal countdown to track the patch 3.7 release.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Update release date and countdown for all servers

HoYovesre officials get ready to launch the Genshin Impact 3.7 update this week as they reveal all the upcoming content in the recent live stream. Officials have yet to announce the global release date, but players can anticipate it with the help of the current version schedule.

Based on the current patch schedule, the patch 3.7 update will most likely be released at 11 AM (UTC-4) on May 24, 2023. Here is a list of all relevant timezones showcasing the new version release date and time for the reader's convenience:

American Timezones (May 23, 2023)

H awaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 10 pm

European Timezones (May 24, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time: 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian Timezones (May 24, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 am

12 am Korea Standard Time: 12 am

Global countdown to track Genshin Impact 3.7 release

Players can refer to this countdown to track the upcoming version 3.7 release date and time. Keep in mind that this countdown is based on past version updates and their release times. Since HoYoverse officials are strict with their patch cycles, players can assume this countdown to be pretty accurate.

As long as the countdown says, "Genshin Impact 3.7 update will launch in", it implies the new patch has yet to release.

Server maintenance will run before the patch 3.7 update

Server maintenance will last for 5 hours (Image via HoYoverse)

Experienced players are most likely aware that the developers will run server maintenance before the new Genshin Impact 3.7 update rolls out. Based on previous updates, the server maintenance is expected to start at 6 AM (UTC-4) on May 24, 2023. During this time, officials will shut down the servers, and players cannot access their accounts.

Fortunately, players will be compensated with free Primogems for the inconvenience. Once the new update rolls out, players can expect to receive 300 Primogems in their in-game mailbox.

