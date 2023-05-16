When does Genshin Impact 3.7 Update Maintenance start and end?

Genshin Impact 3.7 Duel! The Summoner's Summit is ready to launch within less than a week. The recent Special Program has already revealed all the new content planned for the new version. The community is eagerly waiting and saving Primogems to wish on upcoming 5-star rerun banners. Based on the current schedule, Genshin Impact 3.7 will launch at 11 AM (UTC-4) on May 24, 2023.

However, the officials will run server maintenance prior to the new version release. This will last for five hours and will ensure a smooth gameplay experience. Here is everything players need to know about the start and end times of the maintenance update.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Start and end schedule for upcoming server maintenance before the update

HoYoverse officials recently aired the 3.7 Special Program revealing upcoming content planned for Genshin Impact 3.7 update. Currently, the new version is anticipated to launch on May 24, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC-4).

Veteran players must already be familiar that the game servers will go through a maintenance update before the new version rolls out. Although officials have yet to announce it, server maintenance always starts at 06:00 (UTC-4) on the same day as per previous records.

Here is a list of relevant timezones that shows the start time for server maintenance for the reader's convenience:

American Timezones (May 23, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 PM

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 PM

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 PM

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 PM

Central Daylight Time: 5 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 PM

European Timezones (May 24, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 PM

Central European Summer Time: 12 AM

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 AM

Asian Timezones (May 24, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 AM

China Standard Time: 6 AM

Philippine Standard Time: 6 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 7 AM

Korea Standard Time: 7 AM

Oceanic Timezones (May 24, 2023)

Australian Western Standard Time: 6 AM

Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 AM

Australian Central Time: 8:30 AM

Australian Eastern Time: 9 AM

Lord Howe Daylight Time: 9 AM

New Zealand Daylight Time: 11 AM

There is a high chance that Genshin Impact officials will have enabled the Pre-Installation feature before server maintenance. Players are recommended to take advantage of the Pre-Installation function to download some of the large files for the version 3.7 update in advance.

This will decrease the update time when the new patch rolls out, ensuring a much better gameplay experience for the player base.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Server downtime and compensation

Server maintenance will last for 5 hours (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on previous maintenance updates run by HoYoverse officials, players can expect the 3.7 server maintenance to last for five hours. During these five hours, the servers will be shut down, not allowing anyone access to their accounts in Genshin Impact.

Players need not fret. Developers are aware of this inconvenience and always compensate players with free Primogems. Hence, they can expect around 300 Primogems sent directly to the in-game mailbox, waiting to be claimed.

Poll : 0 votes