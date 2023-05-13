Genshin Impact reveals Charlotte, an upcoming character from Fontaine

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program, Duel! The Summoner's Summit, was aired recently. During the livestream and the upcoming version trailer, officials reveal a new Fontaine character and some bespoke underwater gameplay. Charlotte is a brand new character and possibly a playable unit in the future. There is not much information about this figure apart from her appearance and occupation. As a reporter from the famous Steambird newspaper, she will cover the new TCG tournament and help with an on-case investigation.

Players must tune into the upcoming version 3.7 main event and future Fontaine patches to know. Here is everything we know so far about Charlotte in Genshin Impact.

New Fontaine character to appear in Genshin Impact 3.7 update

Genshin Impact introduced a new character from Fontaine during its 3.7 livestream. Charlotte is a journalist for the Steambird, a renowned press from Fontaine. Not only did she introduce the approaching main event, King of Invocations Grand Prix, in the livestream, players will also meet her in the upcoming version during the proceedings.

During the event, Charlotte will be introduced with Kirara, another new Dendro 4-star character. The only difference being that the former will appear as an NPC, while Kirara will officially debut in the upcoming banners.

Weekly Scaramouche Leaks @PetSimXUpdate Genshin Impact: Charlotte Is Cryo?

If You Look On The Circle You Can See A Fontaine Cryo Vision. Genshin Impact: Charlotte Is Cryo?If You Look On The Circle You Can See A Fontaine Cryo Vision. https://t.co/90rRwMnaTg

Although she appears as an NPC for now, many speculate that she will debut in the future Fontaine banner. As shown in the tweet above, many in the Genshin Impact community have already noticed what seems to be a Fontaine-styled vision. Though the image may be blurry, speculations suggest that Charlotte could have Cryo vision when she debuts.

However, players won't have to wait long for confirmation, as they can simply look at her character model when it appears in the version 3.7 main event.

It has already been confirmed that Charlotte's Japanese VA is none other than Azumi Waki. Besides voice acting, the 28-year-old is also a celebrated singer. Many players may recognize her voice from popular anime series, such as Hinata Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers, Fina in Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!, Kanade in Beast Tamer, Nagisa Minase in Girlfriend Girlfriend, and many more.

She is also a veteran when it comes to voicing characters in gacha games. Some of her famous works in gacha games include:

Clover, Pepi, and Philyshy in Alchemy Star

Suzuya and Kumano in Azur Lane

Seika Kumi in Magia Record

Ichie Otonashi in Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight: Re LIVE

Overall, the Genshin Impact 3.7 update will bring some new information about Fontaine. Players should also look forward to all the fresh content planned for them in the upcoming version.

Poll : 0 votes