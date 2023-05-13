Genshin Impact 300 Primogems Redeem codes: Redemption guide for May 2023

On May 13, 2023, Genshin Impact officials premiered the 3.7 Special Program named Duel! The Summoner's Summit. Many players tuned in to catch all the official announcements and the free redemption codes. Developers released three redemption codes that can be claimed for 300 Primogems. Here are all the codes:

XT82F8JZS4TR

2SRKFQ2YSMVV

5A92W9JZBLCH

Claiming all these redeem codes will also grant players with Mora, Hero's wits, and more, along with the free Primogems. Keep in mind that these codes will expire 24 hours before their release.

Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream codes and redemption guide

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program was aired recently on their official Twitch and YouTube channels. The livestream revealed tons of details about the upcoming version 3.7 update. Players also received three redemption codes from the developers.

Here is a list of new redemption codes and their rewards:

XT82F8JZS4TR - 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

- 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores 2SRKFQ2YSMVV - 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wits

- 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wits 5A92W9JZBLCH - 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

Claiming all three redeem codes will reward players with 300 Primogems along with other useful resources. Newer Genshin Impact players should know that these codes have an expiration date and will become invalid 24 hours after their release. Hence, players have time until 12 AM (UTC-4) on May 14, 2023, to redeem them before they expire.

Redemption guide for Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream codes

There are technically two methods prepared by HoYoverse officials to redeem codes. Here are the two methods:

Official redemption site

In-game "redeem" feature

Both methods are fairly simple and take a few minutes to complete. Players can use either one based on their convenience.

Official Redemption Site

Use this official site to claim rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The official redemption site has been solely created by HoYoverse officials to claim various redeem codes. To use this method, visit Genshin Impact's official website and click on Redeem option. Players will land on a new page similar to the picture above.

Login to your HoYoverse account and ensure it is linked with your game to receive the in-game rewards. Click on the drop down menu to choose the correct server so the page can find your correct account and show you the account nickname to verify. Add the new livestream codes on the prompt box and click on redeem.

In-game "Redeem" feature

Use this feature when playing the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also use this alternate method to claim rewards directly inside Genshin Impact. Simply look for the in-game redeem feature that can be found in Paimon Menu. Follow this path to find the redeem option:

Open Paimon Menu.

Go to Settings (Gear-shaped icon).

Go to Accounts settings.

Select on Redeem Now.

Players will find a prompt box where they can manually add or paste the 3.7 livestream codes and select "exchange" to receive the rewards. Irrespective of the method used, the rewards will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox.

