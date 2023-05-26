Charlotte in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, element, weapon type, and release rumors

Charlotte is an upcoming playable character with plenty of Genshin Impact leaks currently out about her. All such details are subject to change. It is worth mentioning that her voice actors have been officially revealed for all four dubs, which this article will cover below. Other details discussed here will be pertaining to various leaks that range from her element and weapon type to rumors regarding her release date (or lack thereof in this instance).

This character was first officially seen in Genshin Impact via the 3.7 Special Program. Since then, some players have been curious to learn more about her, especially since she's not playable in this update.

Everything known about Genshin Impact's Charlotte: Voice actors, element, weapon, and release date rumors

Not everything has been leaked about Charlotte just yet. However, HoYoverse has officially revealed all her voice actors. Here is a list of all the individuals responsible for voicing this character in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Ruan Congqing

Ruan Congqing English: Maya Aoki Tuttle

Maya Aoki Tuttle Japanese: Waki Azumi

Waki Azumi Korean: Shin On-yu

All these voice actor confirmations come from official Genshin Impact YouTube videos, or Twitter accounts for each respective language. Otherwise, HoYoverse hasn't unveiled anything else of note about this character apart from the fact that she's a journalist from Fontaine. She has a role in the Version 3.7 event titled "Duel! The Summoners' Summit!," but that's strictly as an NPC.

Element and weapon rumors

Mero @merlin_impact twitter.com/merlin_impact/… Mero @merlin_impact In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. Finally. Cryo Catalyst Finally. Cryo Catalyst 🙀❄️ twitter.com/merlin_impact/…

Reliable leaker Mero has stated that Charlotte is a Cryo Catalyst user. She's the "new Fontaine journalist character" referenced in the subtweet, so it would only be logical that he's stating "Cryo Catalyst" in response to her.

It is vital to mention that her appearance in Genshin Impact 3.7 shows her with a Cryo Vision, which is also the first Fontaine Vision players can see.

An example of that can be seen in the following image.

You can see the Cryo Vision here (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, there aren't any hints about her weapon type. All Travelers can do on that front is assume the current leaks are accurate, but it is worth mentioning that everything is subject to change. Weapon types in the beta version have changed before. Most notably, Albedo went from a Bow to a Sword user before he was released in Version 1.2. Something similar could always happen here with Charlotte.

It is vital to mention that there aren't any credible gameplay leaks detailing what she does in combat. Even her rarity is yet to be revealed. Travelers must be patient for more news and leaks regarding those topics.

Release rumors

Her exact release window is currently unknown. However, Mero has stated that Charlotte is not currently planned for Genshin Impact 3.8. That means she would have to come out from Version 4.0 or later. No credible leaks point to a potential release version, meaning Travelers will have to wait until more news on this subject arrives.

Since she isn't planned to be in the 3.8 update, that means Travelers shouldn't expect to get any leaked videos of her gameplay abilities for the ongoing beta testing.

