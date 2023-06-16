June 16 is Venti's birthday, and Genshin Impact fans around the world are celebrating this special day in a grand manner. Although he is not a meta unit gameplay-wise, he is still one of the most popular characters in the community. To celebrate the birthday of their favorite characters, fans usually share several fanarts and decorate their houses or cafes, and it was the same for the Anemo Archon as well, but on a bigger scale.

Many Venti's fans also played a short birthday celebration video on the big screens of Times Square in New York and People's Square subway station in Shanghai, which is a huge feat for a fictional character. Travelers can check out the timings for these screenings in this article if they wish to visit the said places.

Many Genshin Impact fans around the world are celebrating Venti's birthday in a grandiose manner to show their love for him. They have made billboards and congratulatory videos for the Anemo Archon, which can be seen in several major places like New York City, Toronto, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

The above post by GenshinUpdate shows the exact running time for Venti's birthday video on the digital screens of New York Times Square. Here is the complete schedule of the screenings:

June 15: 1:30 pm to 1:35 pm and 11:50 pm to 11:55 pm

1:30 pm to 1:35 pm and 11:50 pm to 11:55 pm June 16: 12:10 am to 12:15 am and 1:30 am to 1:35 am

The video is supposedly five minutes long and is planned to be played only four times over two days. Genshin Impact fans who are residing in NYC can go and check them out before they are gone.

Time: From June 16 - June 22

9:00 - 22:00

Location: New World Exit, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, No 7, People's Square Subway Station, Jing'an District, Shanghai

Time: From June 16 - June 22 9:00 - 22:00Location: New World Exit, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, No 7, People's Square Subway Station, Jing'an District, Shanghai15 sec video, 120 times/day

At the same time, Shanghai is also celebrating Venti's birthday by playing congratulatory videos in the People's Square Subway Station of Jiang'an District. According to GenshinUpdates, there is no exact schedule, but the video is planned to be played 120 times a day starting from June 16 till June 22. This means it will be replayed 840 times during an entire week.

That said, compared to its NYC counterpart, this celebratory video is only 15 seconds long.

HAPPY VENTI DAY

벤티 생일카페 내부 모습을 공개합니다!

3일동안 잘 부탁드립니다! HAPPY VENTI DAY벤티 생일카페 내부 모습을 공개합니다!3일동안 잘 부탁드립니다! 💚🎉HAPPY VENTI DAY🎉💚벤티 생일카페 내부 모습을 공개합니다!3일동안 잘 부탁드립니다! https://t.co/7oOC3rtTN8

A Genshin Impact fan from Korea also decorated their entire cafe with Venti goodies. They filmed a short 25-seconds-long clip to give a tour of the location as shown in the above post. One can see that the owner placed many posters, mini-figures, and other merchandise to create a Venti-themed cafe.

Venti's birthday mail (Image via HoYoverse)

All players must have also received a special mail from HoYoverse to celebrate the Anemo Archon's birthday, along with a few in-game items such as 10 Dandelion Seeds and a dish called A Buoyant Breeze.

