Genshin Impact Venti build guide: Best artifacts, weapons and teams in 2023

Building Venti in 2023 is pretty simple for most Genshin Impact players. His best weapons and artifacts haven't changed, although he has gotten more solid allies for more diverse team comps. This guide highlights some of the best build options that Travelers should consider for the Anemo Archon. Note that everything listed here is for Version 4.1.

Keep that in mind in case Genshin Impact introduces a new best-in-slot weapon or artifact set for Venti. Each section of this article mentions some F2P options and other alternatives.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How to build Venti in Genshin Impact (2023)

Best artifacts

Viridescent Venerer (often known as VV) is his best artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of potentially good artifact sets to use for your Venti in Genshin Impact:

4-piece Viridescent Venerer: This is the perfect Anemo support artifact set. +15% Anemo DMG and 60% Swirl DMG is great. Decreasing a foe's Elemental RES to what's Swirled by 40% for ten seconds makes this set super splashable.

This is the perfect Anemo support artifact set. +15% Anemo DMG and 60% Swirl DMG is great. Decreasing a foe's Elemental RES to what's Swirled by 40% for ten seconds makes this set super splashable. 4-piece Gilded Dreams: This can work if you have another Anemo unit using Viridescent Venerer on your team. Getting +80 Elemental Mastery from the 2-piece effect is great. The 4-piece set effect provides a 14% ATK buff if other party members share a type with the user (Anemo in this case) or +50 Elemental Mastery if it's different.

This can work if you have another Anemo unit using Viridescent Venerer on your team. Getting +80 Elemental Mastery from the 2-piece effect is great. The 4-piece set effect provides a 14% ATK buff if other party members share a type with the user (Anemo in this case) or +50 Elemental Mastery if it's different. 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate: This set is only recommended if you want to build Genshin Impact's Venti in a CRIT-based way. Getting a +20% Energy Recharge is good, as is getting up to a 75% bonus of Elemental Burst DMG.

The ideal main artifact stats include:

Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery or ATK%

Elemental Mastery or ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Elemental Mastery or Anemo DMG%

Elemental Mastery or Anemo DMG% Circle of Logos: Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate%, or CRIT DMG%

An Elemental Mastery support set is better for Venti than an all-out DPS one, but feel free to experiment.

Best weapons

Elegy for the End is his best overall weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short list of Venti's best weapons in Genshin Impact:

Elegy for the End: His signature 5-star Bow has great Energy Recharge, buffs the user's Elemental Mastery a fair bit, and an additional solid effect where he could buff all allies' Elemental Mastery and ATK if played right.

His signature 5-star Bow has great Energy Recharge, buffs the user's Elemental Mastery a fair bit, and an additional solid effect where he could buff all allies' Elemental Mastery and ATK if played right. Aqua Simulacra: This amazing 5-star Bow is an option if you want a CRIT-based build rather than an Elemental Mastery one.

This amazing 5-star Bow is an option if you want a CRIT-based build rather than an Elemental Mastery one. Polar Star: Another strong stat stick for CRIT-based builds, but harder to use than Aqua Simulacra.

Another strong stat stick for CRIT-based builds, but harder to use than Aqua Simulacra. The Stringless: F2P players can easily get this 4-star weapon. Free Elemental Mastery and a buff to Elemental Skill and Burst DMG is excellent.

F2P players can easily get this 4-star weapon. Free Elemental Mastery and a buff to Elemental Skill and Burst DMG is excellent. Raven Bow: This 3-star Bow works as a budget F2P Elemental Mastery statstick if you lack anything else.

Elegy for the End is his best option for standard Elemental Mastery builds, while CRIT-based ones can use Aqua Simulacra to be safe or Polar Star if they're more skilled.

Best teams

A classic example that still does fine in 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

As a 5-star Anemo character with a good kit, Venti is very splashable. He can fit on most teams that would usually use Kazuha instead.

Here are some examples of teammates you may wish to consider alongside the Anemo Archon:

Ganyu + Diona + Mona

Wanderer + Faruzan + Bennett

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kokomi

Fischl + Ayato + Kokomi

Yoimiya + Xingqiu + Bennett

Tartaglia + Bennett + Xiangling

Neuvillette + Yelan + Baizhu

Neuvillette + Zhongli + Fischl

Kuki Shinobu + Xingqiu + Yaoyao

Anemo is very versatile as an element, so it's not hard to fit Venti into a solid team comp in Genshin Impact.

