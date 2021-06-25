Genshin Impact: Where and how to find the Nameless Treasure?

Genshin Impact offers many secrets for Travelers to discover, and one of the most rewarding hidden quests involves finding three Nameless Treasures.

To complete this quest and get valuable rewards, players must scour three different areas in southwest Liyue. Like with other quests, Travelers will have to solve a few puzzles and defeat some enemies along the way.

This article describes the process of finding the Nameless Treasures and where they can be found.

Nameless Treasure locations in Genshin Impact

#1 - Lingju Pass

Genshin Impact map: Nameless Treasure in Lingju Pass

To obtain the Nameless Treasure in Lingju Pass, players will need to defeat some treasure hoarders who have captured an NPC. Afterward, the Traveler should open the nearby chest to obtain a treasure key.

The NPC will tell the Traveler where to find the Nameless Treasure in the area. Following instructions, players should go to the big tree in the southern part of Lingju Pass and dig around it.

#2 - Qingxu Pool

Genshin Impact map: Nameless Treasure in Qingxu Pool

Another Nameless Treasure can be found in Qingxu Pool. To obtain it, players will need a Geo character in their party. Geo Traveler can work just fine for players without another option.

In Qingxu Pool, players can find a stone tablet. After reading it, the Traveler must find five seals and activate them with the Geo element. Engravings of the Geo symbol represent the five seals, and all can be found in the buildings of Qingxu Pool.

Once all the seals are activated, a chest will spawn near the tablet. Inside, players will find one of the three Nameless Treasures.

#3 - Dunyu Ruins

Genshin Impact map: Nameless Treasure in Dunyu Ruins

The Nameless Treasure in Dunyu Ruins is more difficult to obtain than the others. Again, players will need a Geo character on their team, and a Pyro character as well.

This treasure is hidden underwater, and players thus need to find a way to lower the water level. To do this, a Pyro character like Amber needs to light four torches thereby unlocking access to a Geo pillar. Then, a Geo character must activate the pillar to remove the water.

Once the water has drained away, the Traveler now faces the issue of a forcefield surrounding the chest. Players need to follow three Seelies in the area to their respective homes to erase the forcefield.

The final Nameless Treasure of Genshin Impact should then be in plain sight, and the secret quest is all but complete.

With all three Nameless Treasures in hand, players can make their way to Xigu Antiques in Liyue Harbor. After 21:00 in-game time, the Traveler can speak to Linglang. He will offer 100,000 Mora and 40 Primogems in exchange for the treasures.

