Heizou's release date, Ascension materials, abilities, and more Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed tons of information about the game's newest 4-star character. Shikanoin Heizou is an upcoming 4-star character who will be released during the game's 2.8 update. He is the first male Catalyst wielder in the game and utilizes a unique martial arts fighting style unlike anyone else so far. Heizou wields the Anemo element and can dish out powerful blows to his enemies with ease.

Players who have been waiting for a powerful new Anemo character will definitely want to check out Shikanoin Heizou. Fans can find out about Heizou's abilities, his ascension materials, and even his release date here.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal Shikanoin Heizou's abilities, release, and more

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed Shikanoin Heizou's release date, with the new Catalyst wielder appearing on the first banner of the 2.8 update. This means players will be able to look forward to Heizou on June 13, 2022. Fans won't have to wait too much longer for him to release, and as he is a 4-star character, they won't need to worry about saving up too many Primogems.

Heizou is definitely one of the game's most unique characters to be revealed so far, as he wields his Catalyst like a close combat weapon, allowing him to deal pure elemental damage to his enemies at melee range. Fans of martial arts will definitely want to summon for Heizou as he is the first character in Genshin Impact to fight with powerful punches and kicks.

Heizou's skills

Shikanoin Heizou has some powerful skills that allow him to deal a ton of Anemo damage to his enemies. His Elemental Skill and Burst work well together to dish out AOE damage to groups of foes, and Genshin Impact players will want to make sure they are keeping an eye on his cooldowns to maximize his damage.

His Elemental Skill is known as Heartstopper Strike, and it allows him to begin charging up a powerful blow that players can release by letting go of the button. Holding the button down will cause Heizou to begin building up stacks of the Declension effect, raising the damage of the ability. This attack will deal AOE Anemo damage to enemies in its radius, and by charging it up fully, players can increase the damage and AOE of the attack significantly.

Heizou's Elemental Burst is called Windmuster Kick, and it allows him to launch into the air before firing off a powerful gale of wind that deals damage to enemies in its path.

This attack will absorb the elements applied to up to four enemies in its way, and after a set amount of time, the enemies affected will explode into an AOE of the absorbed element. This ability only has a 40 Energy cost, meaning players can use it often in battle.

Heizou's ascension materials

Ascending Shikanoin Heizou isn't too difficult, as all of the materials he uses for leveling are already in the game. Players can begin collecting them and preparing for his ascension right away, making getting him to level 90 much faster once he releases in update 2.8. Here's a list of what gamers will need to get Heizou to level 90:

18x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

30x Silver Raven Insignia

36x Golden Raven Insignia

168x Onikabuto

1x Vayuda Turquoise Shard

9x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

46x Runic Fang

Gathering all of these materials can take a bit of time, but players will want to make sure they have them in advance for when Heizou releases later this year.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou is definitely one that gamers will want to keep an eye out for in update 2.8.

