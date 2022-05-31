How to update Genshin Impact on PC and Mobile (2.7 pre-load and release time)

Genshin Impact 2.7 is almost here, and players can take advantage of pre-loading to get into the game as soon as possible. Pre-loading the update is easy and can be done on both PC and Mobile devices to ensure that players save time when the update drops.

Fans can find out how to pre-load the 2.7 update here and the release time for the new update. Gamers won't want to miss out on this new update as it brings a ton of new content to the game and plenty of great rewards for fans.

Genshin Impact 2.7: How to pre-load on PC and Mobile

Genshin Impact's latest update will bring players a ton of new content to experience, and fans who want to start playing as soon as possible will want to pre-load the update.

This will allow them to download much of the update's biggest files in advance, saving them plenty of time when the update goes live. Pre-loading is easy on both PC and Mobile, and fans can find out how to do it on their device of choice here.

Players will want to make sure they have space on their chosen device before they begin the pre-load, as it will take up a ton of memory. Many users report a download with over 40 gigabytes of stored content, so fans may need to reorganize their internal storage before they begin the pre-load.

How to pre-load on PC

Pre-loading on PC (Image via Genshin Impact)

Pre-loading on PC is easy, as the option appears as soon as players open up the game's launcher. Next to the Launch button that starts the game, gamers can find a small yellow button with a cloud icon.

Clicking this button will bring up a prompt that warns players about the pre-load size and confirms it will begin the pre-loading process. It will continue automatically, and fans can even play the game as it loads. Once it is complete, players will need to download the update when it goes live.

How to pre-load on Mobile

Pre-loading on Mobile devices is also very simple, and players can do it quickly from in-game by accessing the Paimon menu. Here's a quick guide:

Tap the Paimon Icon in the top left corner to bring up the Paimon Menu

Navigate to the options menu

Tap Other, and then tap the Pre-Install Resource Package button

Accept the Confirmation

Once this is completed, the pre-load will begin, and players will have to wait until the files are downloaded to return to the game.

How long until the update releases

Genshin Impact 2.7 is set to complete its maintenance and release in a few hours, so players will want to begin their pre-load as soon as possible if they want to save extra time during the download. The update will be a big one, bringing tons of content to The Chasm and events from across the game's world.

Genshin Impact's newest update has finally almost arrived, and players won't want to miss it.

