When and how to get 300 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact this week

Genshin Impact official channels will premiere the 2.8 Special Program tomorrow, July 2, at 8 am (UTC-4). Livestreams are an excellent means to get free Primogems for newer or F2P players.

The hosts will disclose three redemption codes at random intervals during the Special Program. Users can claim these codes to get Primogems and other rewards in Genshin Impact.

A total of 300 Primogems can be received from the rewards in this manner. Gamers must remember that these redeem codes will expire 24 hours after their release, so they must claim them without delay.

Genshin Impact: When and how to get 300 Primogems for free during 2.8 livestream

Genshin Impact has published an official notice to announce the 2.8 Special Program, premiering on July 2 at 8.00 am (UTC-4). Players who miss the live premiere can watch the broadcast on the official YouTube channel anytime after 12.00 pm (UTC-4).

The hosts take three intervals during the Special Programs while discussing the upcoming content. These intervals disclose redemption codes that players can copy or note down somewhere.

These livestream redeem codes have an expiration countdown of 24 hours, so users should redeem them before they expire. They can choose to redeem these codes through Genshin Impact's official redemption site or the in-game settings.

How to redeem 300 Primogem codes for Genshin Impact this week

Redeem codes disclosed during a livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Newer gamers can look at the picture attached above for reference. The host follows this particular format when they reveal the redeem codes during livestreams.

Once readers have collected all three redeem codes, they can claim the codes to have the rewards sent directly to the in-game mailbox.

Official redemption site

Method 1: Redeem codes from official website (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the most efficient method for players who want to redeem codes as soon as they get their hands on them. They can open the official redemption site on a different tab to manually type or paste the codes to claim them.

Users should make sure to log in with their HoYoverse or other relevant accounts and select the correct servers. The official website will automatically locate the account they need to verify.

In-game settings

Method 2: Redeem code in settings (Image via HoYoverse)

This method is not recommended for users who want to redeem codes during the livestream. It is more suitable when they are logged into their game to claim their rewards as soon as it is received.

The process is relatively simple and takes less than a minute. Gamers can go to Paimon's Menu in the top right corner of the screen and select the settings (gear icon) to access the in-game settings. They may search for the "Accounts" option and click on the redeem code section. Manually type or paste the redeem code in the prompt box.

