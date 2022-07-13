Genshin Impact Heizou build guide: Best builds, weapons, and artifacts

Shikanoin Heizou is the only new character in Genshin Impact version 2.8. As the first male catalyst user in the game, he is bound to gain the attention of many players. Heizou is the main DPS in the team as his skills do not have any supportive capability for the team.

The main damage output from his skill would be Heizou's Elemental Skill and Burst, where he will deal devastating damage to enemies within range. This article will include the best build for the said Anemo user in Genshin Impact.

Best builds for Heizou in Genshin Impact version 2.8

Best Artifacts for Heizou

1) 4pc Viridescent Venerer

Heizou with 5-pieces of Viridescent Venerer (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to any other Anemo character in Genshin Impact, the VV set is arguably the best set for Heizou. He can enjoy both Anemo and Swirl Damage by equipping 4-pieces of this artifact.

For the stats, players should go for Attack > Anemo Damage Bonus > Crit Rate/DMG. These stats are important as they will affect Heizou's total damage. As a DPS character, Travelers should try to farm the artifacts with Crit sub-stats.

2) 2pc Viridescent Venerer + 2pc ATK +18%

Gladiator's Finale provides 18% ATK from a 2-piece bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

If Genshin Impact players are having a hard time finding the best VV artifact, they can replace two of them for Gladiator's Finale, Shimenawa's Reminiscence, or Vermillion Hereafter set. Combining the VV set and one of the mentioned sets before, Heizou will gain Anemo Damage and 18% more Attack.

This option could be called the general artifact set for Heizou that can give decent numbers, especially if they are lucky with the sub-stats.

3) 2pc Viridescent Venerer + 2pc Wanderer's Troupe

Wanderer's Troupe provides 80 Elemental Mastery (Image via HoYoverse)

2-pieces Wanderer's Troupe can also work with 2-pieces Viridescent Venerer set, providing 80 Elemental Mastery. Heizou can bare with the Elemental Mastery effect because he's an Anemo user, and it is especially great if he is teamed with multiple elemental characters. The Elemental Mastery will increase his Swirl attack when combined with other elemental such as Pyro, Hydro, or Electro.

Best Weapons for Heizou

1) Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds

It is no surprise that Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds is the best weapon for Heizou in Genshin Impact. This weapon could provide a 33.1% Crit Rate at the highest level, making Travelers have an easier time focusing on Crit Damage when farming for the artifacts. In addition, the passive skill also helps Heizou in increasing his Elemental Damage skill, which is his main damage output.

2) Solar Pearl

Heizou with Solar Pearl (Image via HoYoverse)

Solar Pearl is a great 4-star weapon for Heizou, as it provides a 27.6% Crit Rate and passive skill that can increase his Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst damage by 20%. If players manage to refine it to Refinement 5, the bonus will increase to 40%, which is a massive help for Heizou in Genshin Impact.

3) The Widsith

Heizou with The Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

Another 4-star weapon that is perfect for Heizou in The Widsith. This catalyst can provide up to 55.1% Crit Damage and one of the following bonuses from the passive skills:

Increase Heizou's Attack by 60%.

Increase all Elemental DMG by 48%.

Increase Elemental Mastery by 240.

With proper Crit Rate and Damage ratio, Heizou could deal massive damage in the game, almost as much on par as any other 5-star DPS in Genshin Impact.

