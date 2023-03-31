In addition to revealing the upcoming content as well as dropping brand new redeemable codes for the community, the recently concluded Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream that aired on March 31 has officially confirmed Baizhu's English and Japanese voice actors as Sean Durrie and Yusa Kōji. The owner of the Bubu Pharmacy will debut as a playable Dendro character in Genshin Impact v3.6.

Additionally, Qin Qiege and Lee Hosan are the Chinese and Korean voice actors for Baizhu. Nevertheless, this article will primarily focus on the English and Japanese voice actors as they're the ones that are generally disclosed in official announcements.

Baizhu's voice actors in Genshin Impact: Sean Durrie (EN) and Yusa Kōji (JP)

Sean Durrie and Yusa Kōji have been announced as the English and Japanese voice actors for Baizhu in Genshin Impact, respectively. It's possible that some fans of the game may not be familiar with their previous work.

As a Liyue Dendro 5-star character, Baizhu is a thoughtful medical professional, making him an intriguing character in the game's storyline. It will certainly be fascinating to see how his personality is brought to life by these two talented voice actors.

Sean Durrie (English VA)

Sean Durrie (Image via behindthevoiceactors.com)

Sean Durrie is a television actor with a respectable voice acting career in different games. So far, he has had a few major roles in video games as a voice actor. His most significant performances are as follows:

Jack Joyce in Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break

Nick Marsters in Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break

Dylan Faden Remedy Entertainment's Control

Additional voice in Lost Ark (2022)

In addition to voice acting, Sean has performed as an actor in a few movies and television. Some of his notable movies include Night of the Living Dead 3D and Snakes on a Train, along with several short films.

Yusa Kōji (Japanese VA)

Yusa Kōji (Image via Seiyuu)

Yusa Kōji has been cast as the Japanese voice actor for the upcoming Liyue character in Genshin Impact's next update. With almost three decades of experience, he has had various prominent roles that are worth mentioning:

Raideen Owl (Choja Raideen)

Shadow the Hedgehog (Sonic series)

Gin Ichimaru (Bleach)

Zuo Ci and Xu Huang (Battle Vixens)

Eiji Sasazuka (Majin Tantei Nōgami Neuro)

Kyōsuke Hyōbu (Zettai Karen Children)

Urataros (Kamen Rider Den-O)

More about Baizhu

In the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update, Baizhu will be introduced as a playable 5-star Dendro character from the region of Liyue. Furthermore, he will also receive his signature weapon and will have both healing and shielding abilities, which could greatly benefit teams that focus on Dendro reactions.

As such, the community is eagerly waiting for his release so that they can spend their Primogems and try some pulls for this character in the game's upcoming version.

Poll : 0 votes