Who are Lyney and Lynette in Genshin Impact: Official first-looks and leaked descriptions

Lyney and Lynette were the first Fontaine characters ever revealed in Genshin Impact, as they were first seen in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail. This trailer was initially released on September 27, 2020. It is worth noting that the teaser highlighted several regions of Teyvat, such as Inazuma, Fontaine, and Natlan. The two magicians were only a small part of this video.

Nonetheless, Travelers do have some knowledge about these characters. Their designs and names were confirmed, which is more than what can be said about most of the Fontaine cast (especially back in 2020). Several leaks have occurred since then, with some coming from credible leakers.

Everything known about Lyney and Lynette in Genshin Impact

Note: The two characters discussed in this topic are shown in Act IV, Masquerade of the Guilty, in the above trailer. Genshin Impact players can see their full designs around the 2:15 mark.

The two Fontaine characters were shown holding hands, but their relationship wasn't known at this point. Instead, Dainsleif narrates the following message about the Hydro Archon, who wasn't shown here:

"The God of Justice lives for the spectacle of the courtroom, seeking to judge all other gods. But even she knows not to make an enemy of the divine."

miHoYo never revealed much about Lyney or Lynette since this trailer by the time this article was written. At the very least, Travelers have several Genshin Impact leaks to view.

Leaked descriptions

This is the original leak for Lyney's description (Image via t.me/s/videreleaks)

Leaker Videre spread some exclusive Genshin Impact leaks about the magician duo. The above image shows one example, except it is in Russian. Here is a translation of the above excerpt into English:

"Lyney is a magician who performs at the Fontaine Opera House with his assistant and sister, Lynette. At first glance, he is charming, cheerful, and talkative, but, in fact, he is very cunning, constantly spinning complex webs of lies. He cares little for other people, except for his sister, whom he tries to protect in every possible way. Protecting her is his top priority."

This leaker was known for being credible in the past, so what they're revealing here could be true. If that's the case, Lyney would be Lynette's brother, and his goals are dedicated to her protection.

This is the leaked Lynette description (Image via t.me/s/videreleaks)

Viderer also released the above Genshin Impact leak. Here is the English translation of the Russian excerpt:

"Lynette acts as Lyney's magical assistant and is sometimes a magical tool herself. She is usually devoid of emotion on her face, always watching what is going on around her, and is very receptive. She has a special Magic Box that she uses in her kit that reacts to various elements by emitting projectiles of elemental energy."

This Genshin Impact leak also expands on the idea that the two characters are magicians. Part of Lynette's kit is also mentioned here, talking about how she has a Magic Box that reacts to several different elements and can make a projectile tied to elemental energy.

Travelers will have to wait and see about the latter leak, as the 4.0 beta tests could unveil more information on this topic.

