Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks: Chiori nerfs and changes to signature weapon surface

Genshin Impact's forthcoming version 4.5 will release Chiori as a playable character. This fashion designer from Inazuma is known to be a Sword user who wields the Geo element. Currently, selected players from across the world are testing the aforementioned unit in the version 4.5 Beta test.

As is the norm, Chiori's kit has undergone several changes in the Beta test, and fresh leaks from HomDGCat have shed some light on them. According to the information, version 3 of the 4.5 Beta nerfed some aspects of her kit while buffing others. Moreover, there has also been an interesting change to her signature weapon.

Let's take a look at all the new Gesnhin Impact leaks pertaining to Chiori's kit.

Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks show changes and nerfs to Chiori

Chiori is an upcoming character, set to arrive in Genshin Impact's 4.5 update. Prominent leaker HomDGCat has recently revealed certain changes to her kit that occurred in the v4.5 Beta test.

These modifications concern Chiori's summonings, Elemental Burst, Constellations, and her signature weapon, which is expected to be called Uraku Misugiri.

Chiori's Automaton Dolls nerfed

As revealed by Chiori's gameplay, her Elemental Skill can summon Automaton Dolls to the field, which are expected to be called Sode. These can simultaneously attack alongside your active character at short intervals and generate energy particles in Genshin Impact.

In the latest version 3 of the Beta test, it appears that some abilities of the dolls have been nerfed. Where previously it was rumored that they could generate energy every 1.9 seconds, now they may only do so every 3 seconds instead.

Furthermore, they may no longer attack animals or snapshot. Earlier they were rumored to snapshot off Chiori's DEF stat.

Chiori's Elemental Burst changes

New leaks from HomDGCat have suggested that Chiori's Elemental Burst has also undergone modifications in the Genshin Impact 4.5 Beta testing. According to them, the damage multiplier for her Burst has now been reduced.

However, the developers have made it so that her Burst can now be used more often. It is expected that its countdown may have been lowered to 13.5 seconds now instead of 15 seconds. Moreover, the energy cost of 60 has now been reduced to 50, with the additional ability to knock enemies in the air.

Chiori's Constellation 6 buffs

Changes to Chiori's Constellation 6 in Genshin Impact are indicated to have considerably buffed her damage. While it previously buffed her Normal Attack damage by 180% of her DEF, it has now been increased to 235%.

Earlier, the ability could only be triggered five times. But it seems that restriction may have been removed in v3 of 4.5 Beta.

Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks show changes to Chiori's signature weapon, Uraku Misugiri

Chiori's signature sword in Genshin Impact is expected to be called Uraku Misugiri. Leaks have suggested that it will offer 542 Base ATK and 88.2% Crit DMG from its secondary stat at Level 90.

The weapon's passive talent is focused on increasing the Normal Attack and Elemental Skill damage of its wielder. HomDGCat has suggested the new Beta changes have made it so that these buffs can now be enjoyed even when the wielder of this sword is off-field, adding to its usefulness.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

