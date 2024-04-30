Genshin Impact 4.7 Spiral Abyss enemy lineups, blessings, and other leaks

The Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup and blessings for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 update have been leaked. According to the leaks, the next potential lineup will likely be slightly challenging since it might feature two Consecrated Beasts. While these enemies are easy to beat in the overworld, they can be extremely annoying in the Spiral Abyss. Besides them, Floor 12 is also expected to feature two chambers with four enemy waves.

This article will showcase the entire enemy lineup and the blessings for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.7.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.7 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup and blessings leaks

Blessings

Here are the blessings for Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.7, courtesy of @_homdgcat:

Waning - Acute Moon:

The active unit's Normal Attack DMG will increase by 20% for 10s after it uses Elemental Skill. Furthermore, a tally will be kept when this unit hits an enemy with Normal Attacks. The tally can increase by 1 every 0.1s, and when it reaches 3, it will unleash a shockwave that will deal True DMG. This action will reset the tally.

Waxing - Healing Moon:

When a character receives healing, their Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 20%. This effect can be stacked up to three times with an independent cooldown of 8s each.

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup

Floor 12-1

Enemies in the first chamber (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the enemies in the first chamber of Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.7:

First half:

Wave 1: Primal Construct Repulsor x1 - 386,144 HP

Wave 1: Primal Construct Reshaper x1 - 386,144 HP

Wave 1: Primal Construct Prospector x1 - 386,144 HP

Wave 2: Ruin Guard x1 - 485,605 HP

Wave 3: Ruin Drake Earthguard x2 - 795,002 HP

Wave 4: Eremite Stone Enchanter 1 - 567,858 HP

Wave 4: Eremite Galehunter x1 - 499,715 HP

Second half:

Wave 1: Dendro Samachurl x1 - 693,72 HP

Wave 1: Pryo Abyss Mage x2 - 138,744 HP

Wave 2: Pyro Abyss Lector x2 - 554,977 HP

Wave 3: Black Serpent Knight x2 - 795,002 HP

The enemies in the first chamber aren't difficult to beat. However, both halves will have multiple enemy waves, making it challenging for players to clear the challenge within the time limit.

Floor 12-2

Chamber 2 enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is the list of enemies in the second chamber of Genshin Impact 4.7's Spiral Abyss Floor 12:

First half:

Wave 1: Maguu Keni x1 - 1,532,912 HP

Second half:

Wave 1: Dancing Thunder Kairagi x1 - 618,007 HP

Wave 1: Fiery Might Kairagi x1 - 618,007 HP

Wave 2: Suppression Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x2 - 515,006 HP

Wave 3: Rockfont Rifthound x2 - 901,260 HP

Wave 4: Arithmetic Enhanced Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 231,753 HP

Wave 4: Assualt Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 618,007 HP

Wave 4: Construction Specialist Mek (Pneuma) x1 - 901,260 HP

The first half of the second chamber only has one normal boss, namely Maguu Kenki. However, the second chamber has four waves with several tanky enemies.

Floor 12-3

Enemies in the third chamber (Image via HoYoverse)

The third chamber of Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact is expected to feature the following enemies:

First half:

Wave 1: ASIMON x1 - 2,218,401 HP

Second half:

Wave 1: Fatui Pyro Agent x1 - 459,564 HP

Wave 1: Fatui Skirmisher Pyroslinger Bracer x2 - 275,738 HP

Wave 2: Consecrated Red Vulture x1 - 970,550 HP

Wave 2: Bubbler Seahorse x2 - 360,490 HP

Wave 3: Consecrated Scorpion x1 - 970,550 HP

Wave 3: Sternshield Crab x2 - 360,490 HP

Once again, there is only one easy boss in the first half. However, the second chamber has three waves, with two featuring two Consecrated Beasts. As previously mentioned, these enemies are some of the most difficult in the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 4.7 Spiral Abyss has the highest HP pool, as per leaks

According to @_homdgcat, the total enemy HP in the second and third chambers of Floor 12 will exceed 4.4 million and 4.6 million, respectively, breaking the record of the highest HP pool on Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

