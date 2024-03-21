Best teams to build for Genshin Impact 4.6 leaked Spiral Abyss

The potential enemy lineup for the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update has been leaked. The upcoming Abyss cycle will supposedly feature a few difficult enemies, such as the Triple Maguu Kenki, Iniquitous Baptist, Abyss Lector, and Fatui Local Legends. Based on the rumors, it also appears that the opponent in this reset might have the highest HP pool in Spiral Abyss so far.

This article will cover the leaked enemy lineup in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.6 and list some of the best teams to defeat them.

Note: The enemy lineup is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup leaked

Here's the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup in Genshin Impact 4.6, as per leaks via @homdgcat2:

Floor 12-1 enemy lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

Chamber 1 - 1st half (level 95)

Wave I: Maguu Kenki Lone Gale - 1,109,954 HP

Wave I: Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost - 1,109,954 HP

Wave I: Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror - 1,109,954 HP

Chamber 1 - 2nd half (level 95)

Wave I: Kairagi Dancing Thunder - 545,144 HP

Wave I: Kairagi Fiery Might - 545,144 HP

Wave Ii: Mirror Maiden - 681,430 HP

Wave II: Fatui Skirmisher Pyroslinger Bracer x2 - 208,116 HP

Wave III: Wind Operative (Local Legend) - 1,421,917 HP

Wave III: Frost Operative (Local Legend) - 1,499,146 HP

Floor 12-2 enemy lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

Chamber 2 - 1st half (level 98)

Wave I: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap - 1,545,018HP

Wave I: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap - 1,545,018 HP

Chamber 2 - 2nd half (level 98)

Wave I: Fatui Pyro Agent x3 - 383,228 HP

Wave II: Eremite Galehunter - 566,507 HP

Wave II: Eremite Stone Enchanter - 643,757 HP

Wave III: Abyss Lector Violet Lightning x2 - 613,165 HP

Floor 12-3 enemy lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

Chamber 3 - 1st half (level 100)

Wave I: Fatui Skirmisher Cryogunner Legionnaire x2 - 367,651 HP

Wave II: Nobushi x2 - 277,300 HP

Wave II: Eremite Daythunder - 554,600 HP

Wave III: Assault Specialist Mek x2 - 665,520 HP

Wave IV: Recon Mek Log x2 - 221,840 HP

Wave IV: Construction Specialist Mek - 970,550 HP

Chamber 3 - 2nd half (level 100)

Iniquitous Baptist - 1,386,500 HP

According to the Genshin Impact leaks, Iniquitous Baptist, in the second half of the final chamber, will use Pyro, Cryo, and Electro shields during the battle. Another thing worth mentioning about the third chamber is that its first half has four enemy waves. Thus, you are advised to remember their spawn location to save time.

Best teams to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.6

First half

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of some of the best team comps that you can use in the first half of the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in version 4.6:

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Yelan/Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Xiangling + Bennett

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Bennett

Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Collei/Dendro MC

The first half of the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in version 4.6 is relatively easy. The only problematic enemy group you'll face is the Triple Maguu Kenki. While their attack patterns are easy to read, they can still dish out a lot of damage, so don't try to tank it. It'd be ideal to keep them in one place and use AoE damage dealers against them.

Second half

Neuvillette, Zhongli, Xiangling, and Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Fortunately, some of the party recommendations for the first half can be used in the second half as well. These are among the best teams that you can use in the second half of Floor 12:

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Yelan/Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Yelan/Xingqiu + Nahida

Neuvillette + Zhongli + Xiangling + Nahida

Ayato + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu + Thoma

The enemies in the first and second chambers are easy to deal with, but you might have some trouble in the third chamber. As mentioned earlier, the Iniquitous Baptist will use Pyro, Cryo, and Electro shields, so you must use teams with Hydro, Electro, Pyro, and Dendro units to break its shield. This will stun the boss and allow you to dish out your strongest moves to defeat it.

