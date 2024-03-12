Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss leaks: Upcoming Floor 12 enemy lineups

Genshin Impact leakers have shared the upcoming 4.6 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup with the community. The leaked Floor 12 lineup will feature many recurring enemy types based on existing nations. We will continue to see more multi-wave content with very few overworld bosses. If these leaks turn out to be true, version 4.6 might become one of the difficult Abyss cycles for newcomers/ early players.

This is because all the enemies will have high HP and DEF along with the multiple waves. Overall, AoE-based teams that can handle multiple enemies with high HP and DEF will have an edge over others. This article will cover everything released from the latest Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks.

Genshin Impact 34.6: New Spiral Abyss leaks reveal Floor 12 enemies and more

Hexenzirkel recently leaked Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss. The latest rumors disclose the upcoming enemy lineup for Floor 12 and more. Spiral Abyss is currently the only combat-related end-game present in the game. Successfully clearing Floor 12 with 9 stars will offer players free Primogems and other exciting rewards.

The entire Floor 12 lineup, based on the leaks, is given below.

Floor 12 - 1 (Level 95)

Floor 12-1 enemy lineup leaked(Image via HoYoverse)

The first half will summon three variants of Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss. Here is a quick overview:

Maguu Kenki Lone Gale: 1,109,954 HP

Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost: 1,109,954 HP

Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror: 1,109,954 HP

The second half will include two waves of Fontainian and Inazuman enemies. Here is a quick overview:

Wave 1

Mirror Maiden: 681,430 HP

Wind Operative: 795,002 HP

Frost Operative: 908,573 HP

Wave 2

Kairagin Dancing Thunder: 545,144 HP

KairaginFiery Might: 545,144 HP

Fatui Skirmisher Pyroslinger Bracer: 208,116 HP

Floor 12 - 2 (Level 98)

Floor 12-2 enemy lineup leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half will feature two elemental Bathysmal Vishaps. Here is a quick overview:

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap: 515,006 HP

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap: 515,006 HP

The second half will again have two waves of enemies from the Sumeru Region.

Abyss Lector Violet Lightning: 613,165 HP (Wave 1)

Fatui Pyro Agent: 795,002 HP (Wave 1)

Eremite Sunfrost: 463,505 HP (Wave 2)

Eremite Stone Enchanter: 643,757 HP (Wave 2)

Floor 12 - 3 (Level 100)

Floor 12-3 enemy lineup leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike previous chambers, the first half will include multi-wave content. Here is a quick overview:

Mirror Maiden: 831,900 HP

Fatui Skirmisher Hydrogunner Legionnaire: 367,651 HP

Abyss Herald Frost Fall: 735,302 HP

Cryo Abyss Mage: 183,826 HP

The second half will feature Iniquitous Baptist (1,386,500 HP), an overworld boss found in the Sumeru region.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.